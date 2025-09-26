India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will face Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26. The game holds little significance with regard to the tournament as the Men in Blue are already in the final, while Sri Lanka have been eliminated, following two consecutive losses.
With just a day's gap between the India-Sri Lanka match and the final, it would be interesting to see whether the Men in Blue make any changes to their playing XI. Some experts like Sunil Gavaskar reckon that lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested, but the rest of the line-up should not be tinkered with.
Team India are unbeaten in the tournament, having won five matches on the trot. After cruising through the group stage, they beat Pakistan by six wickets in their first Super 4 match. They sealed their berth in the final with a 41-run win against Bangladesh. India have most bases covered, but catching remains a concern as does the batting form of skipper Suryakumar Yadav.
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast channel list in India
In India, the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match can be watched on the Sony Sports network channels. The game will be live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu), and Sony Sports 5. The live coverage of the match will start at 7:00 PM IST, while the game will start at 8:00 PM. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming in India
In India, the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash can be followed on the Sony LIV app and the website. Cricket fans must have a subscription plan to watch the live streaming.
As of now, Sony LIV is offering three subscription plans - Mobile Only (₹699/year), LIV Premium (₹1,499/year), and LIV Premium (₹399/month). Viewers can visit the website or the app for more details.
Further, the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match in Dubai will also be available on the Fancode app and the website. A Match Pass to watch the game can be purchased for ₹35. A Tour Pass to watch all the remaining Asia Cup 2025 matches can be bought for ₹99.
