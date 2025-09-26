India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka will view the prospect of taking on India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as a double-edged sword. On Friday, September 26, the Lankans will be able to bring Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana into the game on a surface that is rapidly deteriorating. At the same time, however, they may need to contend with Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel, assuming the Men in Blue don't rest any of those players.

Resting is only an option because India have already qualified for the final of the 2025 Asia Cup against Pakistan. Suryakumar Yadav and company are unbeaten in the competition so far, having won all five of their matches by comfortable margins. However, they do have quite a few questions to answer in both departments.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have been competitive in the tournament. They did well to oust Afghanistan from the group stage and were in the hunt in both of their Super 4 losses to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Charith Asalanka and his men will be confident of putting up a fight against an Indian side that may not have much incentive to play to their fullest potential.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Sri Lanka's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

2025 Asia Cup: India expected to beat Sri Lanka despite potentially resting stars

India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

India seem likely to rest Jasprit Bumrah and at least one of their two frontline spinners. Even Hardik Pandya, who has featured in all five matches so far and got a hit out in the middle in the previous game, is a candidate to drop to the bench.

Despite that, however, India will be the definite favorites for this encounter. Sri Lanka haven't quite been able to bat at the right tempo in the 2025 Asia Cup, and the pitches slowing down will only make their task tougher.

Hasaranga and Theekshana have been impressive, and with India's middle order struggling against spin, they could enjoy success in Dubai. But while they have other spin options in Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis, they might not be accurate and penetrative enough to trouble the Indian batters.

Sri Lanka's underperforming pacers and inconsistent batting lineup might find it difficult to beat a team that has been on a rampage in recent times. It's hard to bet against India, who are expected to win comfortably even if they aren't at full strength.

Prediction: India to win Match 18 of Asia Cup 2025.

