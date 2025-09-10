India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and T20I records

India will take on UAE in the second match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. This clash will be the first match in Group A of the T20 tournament. The Men in Blue are the defending champions in the competition and also the most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup, with eight title wins.

India and UAE have met only once before in the T20I format. The two sides clashed in Mirpur in 2016 in the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue won the contest by nine wickets. Batting first after winning the toss, UAE put up 81-9 on the board, a target India chased with ease.

Team India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in Asia Cup 2025, while Shubman Gill will be his deputy. The Men in Blue are firm favorites to win the tournament. As such, there are high expectations from the team.

Dubai Stadium T20I records

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 93 T20Is so far. Teams that have won the toss have emerged victorious in 53 matches, while team losing the toss have won the other 40 games.

Here are some other important stats to know from T20I matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

T20I matches played: 93

Won by teams batting first: 46

Won by teams batting second: 47

Highest individual score: 122* - Virat Kohli (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022

Highest team total: 212/2 - India vs Afghanistan, 2022

Lowest team total: 55 - West Indies vs England, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 184/8 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2022

Average first innings score: 145

Dubai Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is usually a dry one. The ball sometimes grips off the surface and hence batters could be challenged. The average first innings score of 145 also points towards the fact that run-making has not been easy at the venue. If there is some help from the surface, both pacers and spinners can make life difficult for batters.

Dubai Stadium last T20I

The last T20I played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was between UAE vs Kuwait. This was the Gulf T20I Championship final held on December 21, 2024. UAE won the close contest by two runs.

After winning the toss and batting first UAE put up 153-9 on the board. In the chase, Kuwait were held to 151. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: UAE 153/9 (Tanish Suri 34, Yasin Patel 3/30) beat Kuwait 151 (Meet Bhavsar 72, Ali Naseer 4/22) by 2 runs.

