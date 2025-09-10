India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will take on hosts UAE in the second match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. The T20 tournament kicked off with a Group B match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A along with UAE, Pakistan and Oman. India are the defending champions in the tournament as well as the most successful side in the history of the event. They have won the title eight times. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in Asia Cup 2025, while Test captain Shubman Gill has been named as his deputy.

The Men in Blue and UAE have met only once in the T20I format. India hammered UAE by nine wickets in Mirpur in 2016. Batting first, UAE were held to 81-9, a total Team India chased down in just 10.1 overs.

India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony Sports network channels. The IND-UAE clash can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and Sony Sports 5. The live coverage of the game will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the match will start at 8:00 PM.

India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Group A match will be available on the Sony LIV app as well as the website. Fans must purchase a subscription to watch the game if they do not already have one.

Sony LIV is currently offering three subscription plans - Mobile Only (₹699/year), LIV Premium (₹1,499/year) and LIV Premium (₹399/month). Cricket fans can check the website or the app for more details.

The India vs UAE contest can also be watched live on the Fancode app or the website. The game can be watched by purchasing a Match Pass worth ₹35. A Tour Pass to watch all Asia Cup 2025 games is available at ₹189.

