India vs West Indies, first ODI: Fantasy Cricket tips and players you need to pick to win in Fantasy leagues

Arnav Gupta
ANALYST
Preview
70   //    20 Oct 2018, 21:44 IST

India v West Indies - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
India v West Indies - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

West Indies will play the first ODI match of the series against India on 21st October, Sunday. Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami have found a place in the squad.

Indian bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested for the first two matches of the ODI series. Let us have a look at the Fantasy Cricket Tips ahead of the first encounter:

Match Date: 21st October, Sunday.

Match Time: 1:30 pm Local Time

Match Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Assam, India.

Predicted Playing 11:

INDIA

Probable Playing 11: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Rishabh Pant, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Rishabh Pant, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed and Umesh Yadav.

WEST INDIES

Probable Playing 11: Jason Holder (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (WK), Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Devendra Bishoo, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul and Oshane Thomas

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels and Oshane Thomas.

Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Wicket-Keeper: MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni is the safest wicket-keeper batsman to have in the playing XI. He is very quick behind the stumps and has scored more than 10,000 runs in his ODI career so far. He is also known as the best finisher in this format.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Kieran Powell, and Shimron Hetmyer.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been the most successful openers for India in One-day internationals. Following them, Indian skipper Virat Kohli bats on the number 3 position. He is just a few runs away to reach the elite club of 10,000 runs. These trios are must-have picks for the team.

Kieran Powell and Shimron Hetmyer are the regular run-scorers for the Windies side. So, any combination from the above set of batsmen would be fine.

All-Rounders: Jason Holder and Marlon Samuels.

Jason Holder and Marlon Samuels are the most consistent and inform all-rounders of the ODI format.

Carribean skipper Jason Holder has been placed ninth in the list of ODI all-rounders. Marlon Samuels can contribute with the bat as well as with the ball whenever required. So, they both can also be a part of the playing 11.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Kemar Roach, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devendra Bishoo, and Umesh Yadav.

India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and the leggie Yuzvendra Chahal have demolished many good teams like South Africa and England in the ODIs they have played in the recent past. Their googlies can trouble any batsman who is present on the crease. They both are must-have picks for the team.

Umesh Yadav, who came as a replacement for Shardul Thakur in the squad, recently took a brilliant 10-fer in the second Test against the visitors, so he can also be a part of the team. For the Windies, Devendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach are the regular-wicket takers.

Key Players to Choose Captain and Vice-Captain:

Jason Holder, Rohit Sharma, Marlon Samuels, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kieran Powell.

India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
