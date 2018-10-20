India vs West Indies, 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Windies vs India ODI Series 2018

After whitewashing West Indies in the longest format of the game, India will now look to extend their dominance in the five-match ODI series when they face the Carribeans in the first match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, October 21.

Both teams have faced each other in 117 completed ODIs, with India winning 56 and West Indies 61. Their most recent clash was in July 2017 at the Sabina Park. Asked to field first, Indian bowlers made a strong statement. Mohammed Shami set the tone with his economical 4/48 and his partner Umesh Yadav weighed in with 3/53 to restrict Windies at a sub-par total of 205.

In reply, Skipper Virat Kohli and Dinesh scored unbeaten 111 and 50 respectively to guide India to a comfortable eight-wicket win.

India

India blew West Indies away in the Test series and aim to continue their dominance in ODI Series.

For Team India, injured Shardul Thakur has been replaced with Umesh Yadav. Interestingly, Dinesh Kartik has been left out of the squad and has been replaced by Rishabh Pant.

The hosts are coming on the back of a comprehensive Test series victory against the Windies and an impressive ODI outing in the recently concluded Asia Cup, which should give them confidence and momentum heading into the ODIs.

Batting

Rohit Sharma has been in quite a good form in the ODIs and had an excellent Asia Cup. The Indian vice-captain churned out scores of 23, 52, 83*, 111* and 48 in his five Asia Cup innings and led India to the trophy.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Asia Cup, has been in incredible form in recent times. The skipper hit two ODI scores of 70+ in the tour of England as he continued to prove his consistency. These two men have been the pillars of Indian lineup and one could expect them to come out all guns firing against the Windies bowlers.

Except these two, the team will also bank on the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu to post a huge total on the board. Dhawan was the top scorer in the Asia Cup. A lot of eyes will on Rishabh Pant who is likely to get his maiden ODI cap.

Bowling

Kuldeep Yadav showed his class in Asia Cup and was one of three bowlers to claim ten wickets during the tournament. He was also superb in the away ODI series against England. His tally of nine wickets in the series included match-winning figures 6-25 in the first game.

So Kuldeep, along with Ravindra Jadeja, who took seven wickets during Asia Cup are likely to keep a check on the opposition during the middle overs. Also, Umesh Yadav, who got an ODI call after his impressive performance in the recently concluded Test series, will be eager to replicate his performance in ODIs as well.

Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan.

West Indies

West Indies would be looking for a turnaround in the ODI series.

The Carribeans will aim for a fresh start after their disappointing show in Test series, where they lost both matches by huge margins. After being humiliated in the first Test by an innings and 272 runs, they lost the second one by 10 wickets.

Even their recent record in ODIs doesn't support their cause as they lost most recent bilateral series to Bangladesh 2-1.

Batting

Shimron Hetmyer top-scored in the previous series against Bangladesh with 207 runs in three matches and was also in great batting form during the CPL 2018. The fascinating batsman scored 440 runs in CPL and almost single-handedly lead Guyana to the finals.

Shai Hope hope is another danger man in the team, who has the potential to score big and was among top 10 run scorers in recently concluded CPL with 288 runs. In the absence of some big names like Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, it's up to these two to get the team to a competitive total.

Bowling

Jason Holder form was one of few positives in the Test series for the West Indies. The Windies skipper claimed a five-wicket haul in the second Test. In the home series against Bangladesh, he had claimed four wickets in three matches. The skipper will need to lead from the front and scalp some wickets upfront.

Expected Playing XI

Jason Holder (C), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Obed McCoy, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Marlon Samuels.