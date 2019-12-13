India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Preview, Predicted XI, Head-to-head stats, Live Streaming, Weather forecast, and Pitch report

India vs West Indies

West Indies surprisingly gave India a really good fight in the T20I series. They were coming from a series defeat against Afghanistan and there was a general belief that India wouldn’t have to break too much of sweat to beat them, but as it turned out, the men in maroon pushed the hosts to the limit and there wasn’t much difference between the two sides in the first two games.

Now, it’s time for the ODIs and there is quite a bit of gulf between India and West Indies in this format of the game. India are ranked second in the world, while the Windies are ranked no. 9. Both the teams have played 25 ODIs this year so far. While India have won 17 of them, West Indies have won just 9 and that includes 3 ODIs that they won in a row against Afghanistan in their last series.

Kieron Pollard seems to be doing a good job since he has taken over as the West Indies captain in white-ball cricket and it would be interesting to see the brand of cricket that West Indies play under him in this ODI series.

Here is all you need to know about the 1st ODI between India and West Indies.

Match Details:

Date: December 15, 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 2:00 PM (IST)

Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather Forecast

There will be 68% humidity in Chennai on the 15th which means the conditions are not going to be easy for the players. The weather is going to be partly cloudy, but there are no chances of rain which is good news for the fans.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium is dry most of the time and it’s not expected to be any different this time around. Because of the high humidity factor, the ball might swing a little bit in the afternoon and will most certainly assist the spinners later.

Normally, on the Chennai pitch, batting first is a good idea because the pitch gets slower and slower as the game goes on, but because of the dew factor, the captain winning the toss might decide to field first.

Head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 130

India: 62

West Indies: 62

Tied: 2

No Result: 3

Probable XI:

KL Rahul will open for India in Shikhar Dhawan’s absence, while Shivam Dube might make his debut and take up the all-rounder’s slot. Ravindra Jadeja will be the third spinner in the XI as India are likely to go with the spinning trio of Kuldeep, Chahal and Jadeja considering the nature of the Chennai pitch.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies would have gone with an unchanged XI that they played against Afghanistan in their last ODI, but with Evin Lewis out injured now; they would have to make a forced change. Sunil Ambris is in line to open the batting with Shai Hope.

West Indies predicted XI: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh

Live Broadcast and streaming details

The first ODI will be covered on the Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Hindi 1. The match will also be streamed on Hotstar.

