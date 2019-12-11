IPL 2020: 3 West Indian players who could get big bids in the auction

Brandon King and Evin Lewis during the T20I series against India

When it comes to T20 cricket, the West Indies players are always at the forefront. They are just tailor-made for the shortest format of the game. If you look at the squads of the various IPL franchises, there is a West Indies player somewhere there playing a vital role for the team.

While most of the West Indies players, who featured in the last season of the IPL, got retained by their respective franchises, a couple of them were released and are back in the auction. There are a couple of other West Indies players who are in the IPL auction for the first time.

In all likelihood, the franchises will be interested in most West Indies players who are there in the IPL 2020 auction but here are the 3 who could get big bids at the auction.

#3 Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell is a left-arm fast bowler who always adds a different dimension to the bowling attack. The angle that they create from over the wicket is never easy for a right-hander to tackle that and if they are capable of swinging the ball back in as well which Cottrell is, it’s the icing on the cake.

Cottrell, apart from swinging the new ball, can also bowl yorkers in the death. He has a slightly round-arm action which helps him fire the yorkers in with a lower trajectory. If he gets his rhythm right, he can be a really tricky customer to face.

Delhi Capitals, having released Trent Boult, might bid for Cottrell as they would need a strike bowler to pair up with Kagiso Rabada. Chennai Super Kings might also go for Cottrell as they would be looking for David Willey’s replacement.

Cottrell, so far, has 29 wickets to his name in 21 T20 internationals for West Indies at an average of 19.82.

