India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips

Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
91   //    04 Nov 2018, 00:05 IST

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the 3-match T20I series

After winning the Test and ODI series quite comprehensively, the Indian team will want to continue their winning momentum in the T20I series as well. But this isn't going to be an easy task because this West Indies team is totally different from what we've seen in the Test and ODI series. They are currently the reigning World T20 champions. So it could be a more competitive series than the Test and ODI series.

Indian team will be without their usual captain Virat Kohli who has been rested and hence Rohit Sharma will lead the side. Surprisingly, the selectors have dropped MS Dhoni from the T20I squad.

Match Details 

Date: 4th November 2018

Time: 19:00 IST

Venue

The first T20I will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This is the same venue where West Indies won the World T20 in 2016 with Carlos Brathwaite hitting those four massive sixes. 

Expected Playing XI 

India 

India have announced their final XII before the match and it seems that one of the wrist-spinners might miss out.

Expected XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav and Shahbaz Nadeem

West Indies 

Andre Russell has been ruled out of the series.

Expected Playing XI: Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul and Obed McCoy 

West Indies Squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Obed McCoy, Khary Pierre, Fabian Allen and Nicholas Pooran

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is an obvious choice for the wicket-keeper spot ahead of Denesh Ramdin because he is a much better batsman than the West Indies veteran. So, he can fetch you more points.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo

Rohit Sharma is a definite pick. His numbers at Eden Gardens are very impressive. Hence, he must be in your fantasy XI. 

KL Rahul failed badly in the Test series and didn't get to play in the ODIs. But he has performed well in the T20 format throughout the year whether it is the IPL or T20Is. He will surely want to continue his form in this series as well. He can bring you good points while batting at number three.

Shimron Hetmyer impressed everyone with his attacking batting in the first three ODIs. He was in very good form in the 2018 CPL as well. As far as Darren Bravo is concerned, he also performed well in the CPL and even managed to hit five consecutive sixes off Kieron Pollard in a match.

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite and Krunal Pandya

We all know how good Kieron Pollard is in the shortest format. He can score useful points for you with his power hitting and bowling. Carlos Brathwaite's four sixes at Eden Gardens in the World T20 remains etched in our memory. He can also offer considerable points with his all-round skills.

Krunal Pandya is almost certain to make his debut in the first T20I. He has already shown what he is capable of in the IPL and now it's time for him to prove himself in international cricket. He is a good hitter and a decent left-arm spinner.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Oshane Thomas

Jasprit Bumrah has been a consistent wicket-taker for India in the limited-overs formats and can make a mark during the Power Play as well as in the death overs. 

Kuldeep Yadav is a major reason behind India's recent success in limited-overs cricket. He can trouble the West Indies batsmen in the middle overs and can fetch a lot of points.

Oshane Thomas is a promising young talent. The pacer bowled really well in the CPL where he was the second highest wicket-taker. At less credit, he can a handy pick in your fantasy team.

Choices for Captain and Vice-Captain

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav

Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
