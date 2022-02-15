India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The T20I series between India and West Indies kicks off on February 16. All three games of the series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India whitewashed West Indies in the three-match ODI series. It was a comprehensive performance from the hosts as Rohit Sharma, the new white-ball captain, registered his maiden series win as a full-time skipper. He will look to lead by example in the T20I series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav have been added to the squad. Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a hamstring injury. The upcoming series provides a good opportunity for the Indian team to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

West Indies, meanwhile, were brushed aside by India in the ODI series, but they will be confident of their chances in the shortest format. Kieron Pollard missed the last two ODIs, but he will be confident of coming back and leading the side. They've got some power hitters, so expect them to challenge the hosts in the T20I series.

West Indies have been a powerhouse in the shortest format. If they can live up to their expectations, it promises to be a cracking series between the two teams. The visitors will hope for a change in fortunes with the change in format.

India vs West Indies Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, West Indies tour of India, 2022.

Date and Time: February 16, 2022, Wednesday; 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Overall, it's a good surface to bat on, and a high-scoring game should ensue.

Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 16 and 28 degrees Celsius.

India vs West Indies Probable XIs

India

After clean-sweeping the ODI series, the hosts are riding high with confidence. They will look to continue their dominance at home in the T20I series.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan/ Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies

Kieron Pollard will be eager to make it to the playing XI, and hope for a much-improved performance from his teammates in the shortest format.

Probable XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

Match Prediction

India were ruthless in the ODI series. Thanks to a clinical performance, they completed a series whitewash. West Indies need to be at their absolute best to register the first win of their tour.

Expect a cracking game in the opening game of the T20I series. India have a good balance to their side, so they are likely to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: India to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

