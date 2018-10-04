India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 Unnoticed things from Day 1

It was a day fully dominated by the Indian batters as they dictated terms against a weak bowling attack on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies at Rajkot. Early in the morning, Virat Kohli won the toss, for a change, and without any hesitation opted to bat on what looked like a batting paradise in prospect.

The visitors were dealt with another blow before the start of the match as their regular skipper Jason Holder was injured and was replaced by Kraigg Braithwaite to captain the side. While, India handed the debut cap to Prithvi Shaw, Windies roped in fast bowler Sherman Lewis to add more variation to their fast bowling stocks.

It was a toiling day for the visitors as the hosts piled up 364 for the loss of 4 wickets before the end of day's play. Prithvi Shaw made the major contribution by scoring his maiden Test hundred on debut. He scored 134 runs before getting out to the leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Here's a look at 3 unnoticed things from the day.

#1 Prithvi Shaw becomes the third-youngest centurion on debut

It was a dream debut for the 18-year old youngster. He became the 293rd Indian Test player after he was handed his Test cap by skipper Virat Kohli. Opening the innings alongside KL Rahul, Prithvi took the strike and scored three runs to open his account in Test cricket. After the dismissal of KL Rahul in the first over, Shaw played some remarkable strokes with Pujara for the third-wicket partnership.

In due course, he also reached his maiden Test hundred. It was a moment of delight for the Mumbaikar as he became the third youngest player to score a century on debut after Hamilton Masakadza and Saleem Malik. He leads the chart to be the youngest Indian centurion on debut.

