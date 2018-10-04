×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 Unnoticed things from Day 1 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
126   //    04 Oct 2018, 19:07 IST

Image result for India vs West Indies DAy 1 rajkot

It was a day fully dominated by the Indian batters as they dictated terms against a weak bowling attack on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies at Rajkot. Early in the morning, Virat Kohli won the toss, for a change, and without any hesitation opted to bat on what looked like a batting paradise in prospect.

The visitors were dealt with another blow before the start of the match as their regular skipper Jason Holder was injured and was replaced by Kraigg Braithwaite to captain the side. While, India handed the debut cap to Prithvi Shaw, Windies roped in fast bowler Sherman Lewis to add more variation to their fast bowling stocks.

It was a toiling day for the visitors as the hosts piled up 364 for the loss of 4 wickets before the end of day's play. Prithvi Shaw made the major contribution by scoring his maiden Test hundred on debut. He scored 134 runs before getting out to the leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Here's a look at 3 unnoticed things from the day.

#1 Prithvi Shaw becomes the third-youngest centurion on debut


Image result for Prithvi Shaw becomes the third-youngest centurion on debut

It was a dream debut for the 18-year old youngster. He became the 293rd Indian Test player after he was handed his Test cap by skipper Virat Kohli. Opening the innings alongside KL Rahul, Prithvi took the strike and scored three runs to open his account in Test cricket. After the dismissal of KL Rahul in the first over, Shaw played some remarkable strokes with Pujara for the third-wicket partnership.

In due course, he also reached his maiden Test hundred. It was a moment of delight for the Mumbaikar as he became the third youngest player to score a century on debut after Hamilton Masakadza and Saleem Malik. He leads the chart to be the youngest Indian centurion on debut.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 things to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with maximum runs against West Indies in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players who can make...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who...
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
4 things India can gain from the two-Test series against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 Indian new faces to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 364/4 (89.0 ov)
WIN
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us