India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went unnoticed from the game

India completed a comprehensive victory over the Windies

After three dominant days of Test cricket, it was the Indian cricket team that got better of its opponents as they registered a win by an innings and 272 runs. The hosts were subjugating right from the start as they won the toss and asked the opponents to field first.

Former U19 world cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw was making his debut as he got his Test cap before the match. The young debutant made his bow in style as he scored a scintillating century on the inaugural day of the Test match.

The day was further followed by Cheteshwar Pujara’s knock of 86 runs. India ended up scoring 364/4 by the end of Day 1. Young Rishabh Pant kicked off the second in a stupendous way.

What followed Pant’s blitz of 92 runs in 84 balls was the Indian Captain's 24th test century. Virat Kohli’s 139 was superseded by the Local Boy Ravindra Jadeja’s maiden test ton which took India’s total to 649. The Windies came out to bat on the second day itself.

Howbeit, they had a horrendous start as they lost a total of 6 wickets on the score of 94 runs by the end of 2nd day. Day 3 was yet another day where the Indian team kept dominating as it bundled the West Indian team out in the first session itself and enforced the follow-on.

The carnage didn’t stop even after the follow-on as the Indian bowling line-up bowled out the opponents under 200 for the second time in a day and won the match by an innings and 272 runs.

Here are some points which might have gone unnoticed from the Test match:

#5 Kuldeep Yadav’s first Fifer in Test cricket

Kuldeep picked up his maiden fiver

Kuldeep Yadav is going through one of the best phases of his cricket career. The 23-year old has undoubtedly been India’s backbone in the white ball setup. He has single-handedly won quite a few games for his team. However, his place in Test cricket was still under the scanner. His performance with the red ball hadn’t been up to mark.

But the Kanpur-born lad, today, put a full stop to all the debates as he took his first fifer in a white jersey. The Chinaman, with the figures of “14 overs, 57 runs, 5 wickets” became the 2nd Indian after Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to register a 5-wicket haul in every format and the first player to do so in the same calendar year.

