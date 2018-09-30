India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players who can make their Test debut in the series

Both Agarwal(L) and Shaw(R) are included in the Test squad against West Indies

After a long run of overseas Test series, India will finally play a full home series. India will host West Indies for 5 ODIs, 2 Tests and 3 T20Is. The series will kickstart with Test matches followed by the limited overs games.

Yesterday, India announced their squad for the Test series. The selection committee showed some of the senior players the doors. Few players were rested to keep them fresh ahead of the all-important Australia tour.

Based on the squad announced, there is a considerable probability that these three Indian players can make their Test debut for India in the upcoming 2-match Test series. Let us look at them one by one.

#3 Shardul Thakur

Shardul can make his Test debut in the West Indies series

With the series being played in India’s familiar territory, India will most likely pick three spinners and two pace bowlers. With a majority of the senior fast bowlers rested, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are the prime contenders for the fast bowling slot.

However, considering the recent performances of these pacers in the England tour, India can drop any one of them from the playing XI. As a result, either Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Siraj might find a place in the playing XI.

Since this is Siraj’s maiden Test call-up, he can wait for his turn. Hence, Thakur’s probability of making Test debut for India is very high after spending much time on the sidelines.

