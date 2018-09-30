Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players who can make their Test debut in the series

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
333   //    30 Sep 2018, 19:14 IST

Both Enter caption
Both Agarwal(L) and Shaw(R) are included in the Test squad against West Indies

After a long run of overseas Test series, India will finally play a full home series. India will host West Indies for 5 ODIs, 2 Tests and 3 T20Is. The series will kickstart with Test matches followed by the limited overs games.

Yesterday, India announced their squad for the Test series. The selection committee showed some of the senior players the doors. Few players were rested to keep them fresh ahead of the all-important Australia tour.

Based on the squad announced, there is a considerable probability that these three Indian players can make their Test debut for India in the upcoming 2-match Test series. Let us look at them one by one.

#3 Shardul Thakur

SharduEnter caption
Shardul can make his Test debut in the West Indies series

With the series being played in India’s familiar territory, India will most likely pick three spinners and two pace bowlers. With a majority of the senior fast bowlers rested, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are the prime contenders for the fast bowling slot.

However, considering the recent performances of these pacers in the England tour, India can drop any one of them from the playing XI. As a result, either Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Siraj might find a place in the playing XI.

Since this is Siraj’s maiden Test call-up, he can wait for his turn. Hence, Thakur’s probability of making Test debut for India is very high after spending much time on the sidelines. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Mayank Agarwal
Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Sachinist for life
4 Indian players who might make their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who...
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 3 players who should not be picked...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2018: 2 unlucky players who should...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India must make to their ODI squad for the...
RELATED STORY
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test squad to face West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
3 Indians who need to be picked for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us