India vs West Indies 2018: 3 things we learnt from Day 2 of the first Test

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 634 // 05 Oct 2018, 18:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India began Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in a strong position with the scorecard reading 364/4. Captain Virat Kohli looked in imperious form and went on to complete his 24th Test hundred. Kohli also passed 1000 runs in a calendar year for the third successive year. He was ably supported from the other end by Rishabh Pant who played an entertaining inning of 92 runs. After Pant departed, Ravindra Jadeja continued in his rich vein of form and went on to complete his maiden hundred in Test cricket. India declared at the score of 649.

In reply, West Indies got off to a disastrous start, losing their top order with just 21 runs on the board. The West Indian openers found the going tough against top-class swing bowling from Mohammed Shami. The next big thing in West Indian cricket, Shimron Hetmyer, was run out by the outstanding Ravindra Jadeja. The spin trio of Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep picked up 1 wicket each as the visitors ended the day at the score of 94/6. Let us have a look at the 3 things we learnt from today’s play.

#1 Pant could be the next Gilchrist

Rishabh Pant had a tough start to his Test career, accumulating just 48 runs from his first five innings in Test cricket. However, the pocket-sized dynamo from Delhi announced his arrival on the big stage with a smashing century in the fourth innings against England at the Oval in the final Test of England tour. Pant carried his good form from England with a stroke 92 from just 84 balls against the West Indies. His innings included eight fours and four massive sixes. The power with which Pant hits the ball is astonishing. Pant reminds fans of Adam Gilchrist with his aggressive style of batting. The legendary Australian wicket-keeper won many matches for the invincible Australian team with his explosive hitting down the order.

If Pant can improve his wicket-keeping skills, he may well be the wicketkeeper-batsman India has been looking for ever since M.S Dhoni retired.

