India vs West Indies 2018: 5 reasons to watch the 3rd T20I

Dibyadarshan Das FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 122 // 10 Nov 2018, 02:56 IST

After running in close at Eden, India were back to their best at Lucknow, as they hammered the Windies by 71 runs to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series. The Rohit Sharma-led juggernaut will now make a final stop at Chepauk, hoping to end the home season on high. Although the series has been sealed, there are reasons why one must not miss the super Sunday clash between the two sides.

#5 Windies down but not out

There is no doubt that the Windies has been abject throughout the tour. But, with a few moments of brilliance in the Test and ODIs, they were just rolled over as India dictate terms.

A lot more was expected in the T20Is, the format where they are the current world champions. However, their record this year is anything but the opposite of that. They have played 11 T20I matches this year and has only managed to win 2 out of those. The Carribean side would be hurting after the embarrassing defeat in Lucknow and there is one last chance to prove that they are still a dangerous T20 side. On Sunday, they will be looking to give India a tough fight to finish the tour with some respect back.

#4 KL Rahul keeping Dhawan on notice

Shikhar 'Gabbar' Dhawan made a decent 43 to post a century stand with Rohit in Lucknow. Although it was good to see Dhawan back amongst the runs, his innings was anything but fluent. A dropped catch and undisciplined bowling meant that the left-hander, in fact, didn't quite use the opportunity to post a big one like his partner at the other end did.

What's making things tough for the Delhi southpaw is KL Rahul's form. The Kings XI Punjab opener is a power hitter and his unbeaten cameo at the death showed that he is in good nick.

While Shikhar Dhawan, in all likelihood, will continue to open in Chennai, he will certainly need to do something special at Chepauk, with KL Rahul waiting in the wings for his opportunity to bat higher in the order.

