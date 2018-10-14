×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs West Indies 2018: A golden opportunity that India missed in the Test series

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
627   //    14 Oct 2018, 19:11 IST

Five days and just over two sessions - pretty much the duration of the Test series between India and West Indies. India turned out to be too good a team to beat for West Indies. Barring the first day of the second Test, Windies showed no signs of a contest. They came to the second Test after a humiliating defeat in the first Test - an innings and 272 runs. They did show some signs of improvement on the first day, but faltered to take it bit further as they handed a comfortable 10-wicket victory to India in the second Test.

From India's point of view, the Test series against Windies was an important one as they had to try a lot of things before going to the Down Under - Australia - in November this year. 

To be fair enough, India did try out a things or two in this series against Windies - Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur were the key highlights of it. Although Thakur injured himself in the course of the game, it was good from India to bring a change in the second Test. 

However, India did miss a few golden opportunities in the Test series that could have helped them to gauge themselves ahead of the much-important Test series against Australia. Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at a golden opportunity that India missed in the series.

Mayank Agarwal not playing: An opportunity lost?

After knocking the doors of the Indian selectors quite a few times, Mayank Agarwal finally got the deserved break as the selectors drafted him into the Indian Test side for the series against West Indies. However, unfortunately, Mayank didn't get a place in the playing XI for any of the Tests. If not in both the Tests, Mayank deserved to be in the playing XI for at least a Test. Well, the counter-argument would be: Shaw did brilliantly in the Test series.

Well, Prithvi deserved to be in the Indian Test team, and India did right by giving him all the games. But, Rahul could have benched in the second Test at the expense of Mayank Agarwal, especially in the second game after the former's wayward performance in the first Test. However, the Indian team went on to retain Rahul which proved futile in the second game as well. Moreover, with KL Rahul's place almost certain for Australia, this argument takes much more weight. 

Had India included Mayank in the second game (at least), India might have ended the Test series with some decent opening options ahead of the much-important Test series against Australia. What could have been the worst case than Mayank failing? Well, this could have been a much-respected strategy than just not giving him a chance. 

Certainly, India missed a trick here by not including Mayank Agarwal in any of the games. Because winning was not the sole priority here. 

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Mayank Agarwal
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
Preview: India vs West Indies - A preparation for the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 things to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, second Test: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things we learned...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things you may have...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: A perfect mismatch
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 things learned from Day 1
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players who can make...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us