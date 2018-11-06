×
India vs West Indies 2018: All records broken by Rohit Sharma in the 2nd T20I

Ram Kumar
Ram Kumar
Stats
670   //    06 Nov 2018, 23:56 IST

Rohit Sharma's stellar century shaped India's comprehensive victory at Lucknow
Rohit Sharma's stellar century shaped India's comprehensive victory at Lucknow

In what was a thoroughly entertaining match at Lucknow, Rohit Sharma blazed a sublime century to lead India to a series-clinching 71-run victory against West Indies. The Men in Blue's dominant performance in the second T20I added another glorious chapter to their pantheon of memorable moments during Diwali week.

Despite losing the toss, Rohit made a strong statement as India batted first at the newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Taking his time to get acquainted with the vagaries of the surface, the stand-in skipper found a suitable ally in fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Also Read: Who Said What - World reacts to India's dominant win in 2nd T20I against West Indies

Rohit crossed the half-century mark at the start of the 13th over. However, as he so often does, the elegant right-hander accelerated remarkably and propelled India to a strong total of 195. In reply, West Indies could only manage a paltry 124/9.

From just 61 balls, Rohit remained unbeaten on 111. His stellar knock was laced with eight boundaries and seven sixes. His trademark delectable timing treated the packed arena to a breathtaking display of stroke-play.

Here are some of the records broken by Rohit during the course of his spectacular century in the second T20I.

1 - Rohit Sharma moves past Virat Kohli's tally (2102 runs from 58 innings) to become the all time leading run-scorer for India in T20Is. Among batsmen from all countries, the opener's tally of 2203 runs from 79 innings is currently second only to Martin Guptill's tally of 2271 runs from 73 innings.

3 - Number of century-plus partnerships between Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is. The opening duo join the likes of David Warner and Shane Watson, Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson, Guptill and Colin Munro, Rohit and Kohli.

4 - T20I centuries for Rohit from 79 innings. He overtakes New Zealand batsman Colin Munro (3 tons) to become the leading century-maker in the history of T20Is.

6 - T20 centuries for Rohit from 279 innings. Only Chris Gayle (21), Brendon McCullum (7), Luke Wright (7) and Michael Klinger (7) have scored more tons across all T20 matches.

19 - Number of fifty-plus scores by Rohit in T20Is. This is the most among all international batsmen in the format. The next best is Kohli with 18 such scores.

69 - Total sixes for Rohit from all international matches in 2018. He eclipses his own record of 65 sixes in 2017. With 63 sixes in 2015, South Africa's AB de Villiers occupies the third spot in the all time list.

96 - Total sixes for Rohit in T20Is. He moves past Brendon McCullum (91) in the all time list. Only Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill (103 sixes each) have hammered more international sixes than him in this format.

111 - Rohit's knock is the second highest T20I score by an Indian batsman. His 118 against Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017 is the highest.

1268 - Total partnership runs between Rohit and Dhawan from 39 innings in the shortest format. They are now the most prolific pair in T20I history. During the course of their 123-run partnership, they overhauled David Warner and Shane Watson's collection of 1154 runs.

11136 - Total runs scored by Rohit for India across all three formats. Moving past VVS Laxman, he is now the tenth highest run-scorer among Indian batsmen in international cricket.

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
