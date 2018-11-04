×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs West Indies 2018: Andre Russell’s injury might have tilted balance in India’s favour

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
90   //    04 Nov 2018, 01:18 IST

Andre Russell's injury is a big blow to West Indies' chances in the T20 series against India
Andre Russell's injury is a big blow to West Indies' chances in the T20 series against India

Unlike the Tests and ODIs where they were clearly the underdogs against India, the West Indies are widely expected to put up a much better fight in the shortest format of the game. After all, they are the only country that have won the ICC T20 World Cup twice. They also have a winning head to head record against India in T20Is.

The series kicks off in the historic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 4th. This is the ground on which they had achieved one of their biggest titles in recent memory, winning the ICC T20 World Cup in a most dramatic manner.

The sound of “Carlos Brathwaite! Carlos Brathwaite!! Remember the name”, in the booming voice of Ian Bishop still brings back the memories of that epic final in which the current West Indian captain sensationally gave his side the victory by hitting Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes.

But their return to the same venue has been marred by absences of star players such as Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis. The latest setback for them is the injury to their star all-rounder Andre Russell, who has been ruled out of the entire series.

Andre Russell’s absence has possibly titled the balance in India’s favour, at least by a small margin. Russell is surely one of the best fast bowling all-rounders in world cricket at present.

In the 47 matches that he has played for West Indies, he has scored 465 runs at an average of 18, which may not seem much. But when one considers that these runs have come while batting in the lower middle order when there are only a handful of overs left most of the time, then his contribution seems significant.

Moreover, these runs have come at a healthy strike rate of 141. His record as a batsman in Domestic T20 matches is quite incredible too. He has scored 4107 runs in 268 matches with an average of 25 and an astonishing strike rate of 167!

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India
ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India

His bowling has been very useful for West Indies as well. He has taken 25 wickets in the 47 matches that he has played for West Indies and in Domestic T20 matches, he has taken 244 wickets in 268 matches.

He has raw pace and bounce. In the pace-friendly Eden Garden pitch of Kolkata, his utility in both departments, as well as his brilliant fielding, would have been very valuable to the West Indies team. Moreover, his familiarity with the Eden Gardens pitch as someone who plies his trade there for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL would have come in handy.

Now that he is no longer a part of the West Indies team due to injury, it suddenly seems that the balance has been tilted in India’s favour a bit. And it is the home side that may actually start as the favourites now.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Andre Russell Carlos Brathwaite
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
India vs West Indies 2018: Combined ODI playing XI
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why West Indies might dominate India in the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Who said what 
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Five unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us