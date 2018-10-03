Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs West Indies 2018: Second ODI moved from Indore to Visakhapatnam

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
564   //    03 Oct 2018, 19:23 IST

The
India and West Indies will play a five-match ODI series after the two Tests

The second ODI between India and West Indies has been shifted out of Indore's Holkar Stadium, after issues with the distribution of complimentary tickets.

The Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam has been named as the new venue for the game, scheduled to be held on October 24.

"The second Paytm ODI to be played between India and Windies will now be held at Visakhapatnam's Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium," the BCCI announced in a statement.

The issue lies in BCCI's new rule for the distribution of tickets - only 10% of the total tickets, in each section of the stand, are to be made available for complimentary issuing, while the rest of the 90% are expected to go out on sale.

At the Holkar stadium, the pavilion block can seat around 7200 people - the new rule would force the MPCA (Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association) to have only 10% of the seats (i.e. 720) available for complimentary distribution.

The BCCI has, however, demanded 1200 seats - for its members, sponsors and teams - leading to a tussle based on the new rule. The MPCA has alleged that the BCCI has not been prompt with its responses on the issue, which has eventually led to their withdrawal from hosting the game.

"In the end, we clarify once again that our intent was always to organise the match and we were forced to land in a situation where the time left henceforth for the match would have resulted in several circumstantial difficulties for which the host Association would have been unfairly held responsible," a statement from the MPCA read, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The five-match ODI series, beginning on October 21 in Guwahati, will be played after the two-Test series that begins at Rajkot on Thursday.

