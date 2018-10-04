Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian youngsters who can become future stars  

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
135   //    04 Oct 2018, 09:12 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

After their emphatic Asia Cup victory, the Indian team is back home and ready to start their two-match test series, against West Indies. The first Test match will be held in Rajkot from 4th of October, 2018, while the second match will get underway in Hyderabad, from the 12th of October.

After their humiliating 4-1 series defeat in England, the Indian team will be desperate to redeem themselves, in this series. Nothing less than a 2-0 series victory, against this mediocre West Indies team, will make the Indian team happy.

Moreover, this series will provide India, a chance to get their batting line-up settled, before their all-important Australia tour, in November. It was because of batting failure, that India lost two close test matches in England and hence lost the series 4-1.

The team management would definitely try to ensure that, such dismal batting performance does not get repeated, in Australia. So this series will provide the ideal platform, to try out some new talents in the batting lineup, and get them ready for the big challenge in Australia.

Keeping this in mind, the selectors have also gone ahead, in selecting fresh faces Pritvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant ahead of Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik.

The Indian squad selected for the series is as follows:

India Squad: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

The two regular pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been given rest. The other senior players like Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik have been dropped, after their poor performances in England.

From this fifteen-member squad, the playing XI, for the first test match in Rajkot,is as follows.

Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

In this article we discuss in detail about the 3 young members in this 11-men squad, who are most likely to become future stars of Indian Cricket.

#1 Prithvi Shaw (Opening batsman)

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Prithvi Shaw

This teenage sensation from Mumbai is set to make his Test Match debut, as an opener, at Rajkot. Although he is yet to begin his journey in International cricket, Prithvi is already carrying huge amount of expectation, on his tiny shoulders.

Prithvi Shaw was hailed as the next "Sachin Tendulkar", right from his school cricket days, because of his extraordinary performances. Then he made a tremendous start to his first-class career by scoring a hundred in his Ranji Trophy debut match. He has been a prolific runscorer for both Mumbai and India A, in the last two seasons.

It is because of his consistency and talent, that Prithvi is about to break into the star-studded Indian Test batting lineup, at a tender age of 18. He is a tremendous talent for sure, and if nurtured properly, he can definitely become "the Next Big Thing" of Indian cricket, after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Rishabh Pant Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
