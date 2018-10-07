Virat Kohli continues to break new barriers

Saurabh Ganguly FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 150 // 07 Oct 2018, 08:51 IST

Virat celebrates after his 24th Test ton against West Indies at Rajkot

Continuing his record-breaking spree, Virat Kohli has now successfully placed himself after Sir Don Bradman in the list of fastest to score 24 Test Centuries. Virat touched the magical triple figures, before lunch On Day 2 of the first Test of the ongoing India- West Indies Series.

In his 72nd Test and 123rd innings, he reached the landmark and surpassed some of the very greats of the game, including Sachin Tendulkar. Only one man has done it in fewer innings than Virat Kohli, Bradman, who scored 24 centuries in just 66 innings- a record that might just stay intact forever.

The Delhi lad became the joint fastest to score 3000 runs on Indian soil along with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Virat also became the first batsman to score 1000 Test runs in the calendar year of 2018. In terms of batsmen who have done that consistently over the years, Virat now has 3 consecutive calendar years in which he has scored more than a 1000 runs in Tests.

The Indian skipper is presently at No. 8 in the list of all-time highest run-getters for India in Tests and given Kohli’s hunger for runs, fitness levels, and passion to perform whenever he dons the Indian jersey, he might reach the peak by the time he has hung his boots. On top of the list is Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 runs. After that Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8781), Virender Sehwag (8503), Sourav Ganguly (7212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6868) occupy the next 6 spots.

With 6286 runs at less than 30 years of age, Virat will fancy his chances of surpassing the names on the list.

The right-handed batsman also led India to their biggest win in Test history on Saturday, winning the match by an innings and 272 runs and wrapping up the game in less than 3 days.