×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli continues to break new barriers

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Stats
150   //    07 Oct 2018, 08:51 IST

Virat celebrates after his 24th Test ton against West Indies at Rajkot
Virat celebrates after his 24th Test ton against West Indies at Rajkot

Continuing his record-breaking spree, Virat Kohli has now successfully placed himself after Sir Don Bradman in the list of fastest to score 24 Test Centuries. Virat touched the magical triple figures, before lunch On Day 2 of the first Test of the ongoing India- West Indies Series.

In his 72nd Test and 123rd innings, he reached the landmark and surpassed some of the very greats of the game, including Sachin Tendulkar. Only one man has done it in fewer innings than Virat Kohli, Bradman, who scored 24 centuries in just 66 innings- a record that might just stay intact forever.

The Delhi lad became the joint fastest to score 3000 runs on Indian soil along with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Virat also became the first batsman to score 1000 Test runs in the calendar year of 2018. In terms of batsmen who have done that consistently over the years, Virat now has 3 consecutive calendar years in which he has scored more than a 1000 runs in Tests.

The Indian skipper is presently at No. 8 in the list of all-time highest run-getters for India in Tests and given Kohli’s hunger for runs, fitness levels, and passion to perform whenever he dons the Indian jersey, he might reach the peak by the time he has hung his boots. On top of the list is Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 runs. After that Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8781), Virender Sehwag (8503), Sourav Ganguly (7212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6868) occupy the next 6 spots.

With 6286 runs at less than 30 years of age, Virat will fancy his chances of surpassing the names on the list.

The right-handed batsman also led India to their biggest win in Test history on Saturday, winning the match by an innings and 272 runs and wrapping up the game in less than 3 days.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Don Bradman
Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
4 changes India must make to their ODI squad for the...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Ultimate Professional
RELATED STORY
3 issues for skipper Virat Kohli to resolve before...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
Will India's Test series against Windies will be helpful...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, First Test: 3 Game changing...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, First Test: Who said what
RELATED STORY
Indian Test squad to face West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Indian players to look out...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us