India vs West Indies 2019, 3rd T20I: 3 talking points from India's win

Jayesh Motwani

India have won another T20 series

The West Indies tour of India has been an entertaining watch so far. The T20 leg came to an end on Wednesday as India defeated the visitors by 67 runs in the 3rd T20 and won the series 2-1.

The toss was won by the visitors and quite expectedly, they decided to bowl first. The match started with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul taking the West Indies bowling attack to the cleaners; the openers managed a 135-run opening partnership in just 11.4 overs.

Sharma was the first to depart for a well-played 71 off just 34 balls. Rishabh Pant was promoted to number 3 ahead of Virat Kohli, but the young wicket-keeper got out for a duck. Then came the Kohli show as the skipper and Rahul took India to a mammoth total of 240.

West Indies always had a huge task on their hands but an injury to Evin Lewis made it even harder. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals and managed to scrape through to a total of 173 for the fall of 8 wickets, thanks to Kieron Pollard's 69 runs and Shimron Hetmyer's 41.

Here, we shall take a look at the three talking points from the match.

#3 Virat Kohli played one of his best T20 innings ever

Kohli came up with a special knock

Kohli in the post-match interview said that his knock of 70 runs from just 29 balls was one of the best T20 innings of his career. To be honest, that is true by any standard as Kohli has rarely if ever played so aggressively in the past.

He hit four hours and seven sixes, which means 58 of those 70 runs from Kohli were scored through boundaries. His innings was arguably the difference maker as he propelled the hosts to 240 when 210-215 looked like the more likely total.

Also, we don't often relate six-hitting with the Indian skipper, and the fact that he struck seven tells us how unique this knock was. It was a proper gem from Kohli and it made us wonder - what can India's Superman not do?

