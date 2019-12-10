India vs West Indies 2019, 3rd T20I, Match Prediction: Who will win the match?

India vs West Indies 2019

India and West Indies will face each other at the Wankhede Stadium on December 11, 2019, in what will be a decider T20I for the ongoing series. Both the teams have won a match each so far and based on current form, it is really difficult to presume who would have the better chances to emerge victorious.

The Indians have quite a few areas to work on, one of them being their inability to finish their innings strong whilst batting first. The middle-order would have to get their act together if the top-order manages to build a formidable base; which wasn’t the case in the last match.

However, the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are still settling into their roles and hence the onus would be upon KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to provide a decent start at least, whereas Virat Kohli would hold the batting order together.

Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran could pounce upon the left-handed spin bowling of Ravindra Jadeja as they did in the last match and hence the Indian team might look to draft in Kuldeep Yadav in place of either Jadeja or Washington Sundar.

The pitch conditions at Wankhede would be suitable to the batsmen, as the red soil cover tends to make the pitch fast-paced and the dew settles in late in the second innings that will make defending a total even more difficult.

The Indians have been at the receiving end of such a situation in the past when they lost to the Windies in the semifinal clash of the 2016 WT20 and they would be keen to avoid any such situation this time around and hence winning the toss and deciding to bowl first would be the ideal way forward for the home team.

In terms of prediction, Virat Kohli’s men looked like the firm favourites ahead of the series but the way West Indies bounced back in the second T20 suggests that this match could be very evenly poised.