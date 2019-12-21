×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs West Indies 2019: India's ideal XI for the 3rd ODI

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Feature
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST

Virat Kohli will be looking to finish the year on a high
Virat Kohli will be looking to finish the year on a high

The Indian side will be riding high on confidence after they comprehensively defeated the West Indies team in the second ODI and leveled the 3-match series 1-1. Now both the teams will face off in the decider of the series this Sunday at Cuttack.

Openers who failed to produce a substantial partnership in the first ODI put on a superlative 227 run partnership in the second ODI. Rohit Sharma scored his 28th ODI century whereas his partner in crime KL Rahul scored his 3rd ODI hundred. The middle-order batsmen utilized the strong platform provided by the openers and propelled the team's score to a mammoth 387.

Virat Kohli endured a rare failure in ODIs turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the team management as the youngsters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant got a chance to showcase their skills in a pressure situation. Both displayed their attacking prowess in the slog overs and helped India in setting up a massive target for the Caribbean side to chase.

Defending a huge total, Indian bowlers who failed in the first match struck at regular intervals this time around and halted the big-hitting West Indies team from chasing the target. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami picked up 3 wickets each. India will be entering the third ODI as favourites, considering their recent form. They did lose the first ODI but they made an emphatic comeback in the second ODI and won it convincingly. The wicket at Cuttack is expected to assist batters so expect a run-fest this Sunday.

Coming to the team composition, India's top-order comprising Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli is arguably the most formidable one at the moment. Kohli has had a quiet series till now so he will raring to make a mark and play a match-winning knock in the series decider. Iyer and Pant have performed well in both the matches of this series and the skipper will expect them to continue their good work in the middle order. So ideally India doesn't need any alterations in the batting line-up. 

Navdeep Saini in his bowling stride is set to be in the XI
Navdeep Saini in his bowling stride is set to be in the XI

Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja might hold on to their places due to a lack of viable replacement options. In the bowling department, the team management will have to make a forced change as Deepak Chahar has been sidelined due to an injury. Navdeep Saini will in all likelihood replace him in the playing XI for the next match. Apart from one change, India should ideally continue with the same combination for the 3rd ODI.

Ideal XIRohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini

India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies in India 2019
1st T20I | Fri, 06 Dec
WI 207/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 209/4 (18.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 08 Dec
IND 170/7 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/2 (18.3 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 11 Dec
IND 240/3 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/8 (20.0 ov)
India won by 67 runs
IND VS WI live score
1st ODI | Sun, 15 Dec
IND 287/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 291/2 (47.5 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 18 Dec
IND 387/5 (50.0 ov)
WI 280/10 (43.3 ov)
India won by 107 runs
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Mzansi Super League
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us