India vs West Indies 2019: India's predicted playing XI for the 1st ODI

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 12 Dec 2019, 17:18 IST SHARE

Shreyas Iyer will be itching to get some runs under his belt.

After clinching the three-match T20I series 2-1, Team India will head to Chennai to play the first of the three ODIs on Sunday, 15 December 2019.

The hosts will be full of confidence after scoring 240 runs in 20 overs in the third T20I, and will be pleased to see openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in fine form. The bowlers too chipped in with some good performances to give the Men in Blue a second consecutive T20 series win.

West Indies will feel a lot of pressure ahead of the ODIs, with star opener Evin Lewis set to be sidelined due to injury. They haven't posed much of a challenge to India in the ODI format recently, and it'll be tough for them to do so now.

Evin Lewis

Despite the change in formats, not too many changes are expected from India. On that note, let's take a look at India's predicted playing XI for this match.

In Shikhar Dhawan's absence, KL Rahul is expected to open the batting with Rohit Sharma. Rahul made a case for himself in the T20 format and will look to build on his momentum in the ODIs.

After being adjudged the Man of the Series in the T20 format, skipper Virat Kohli will be raring to go in the ODI format as well.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to slot in at No. 4. He couldn't make much an impact in the T20 series since he didn't get enough time in the middle. However, Iyer was brilliant when India toured the Windies in August and will look to score some runs in this match.

Rishabh Pant is expected to bat at No. 5 although a shuffle in the batting order won't come as a surprise. Pant didn't make use of his chances in the T20 series and will have to prove himself in the ODI format.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to be India's all-rounders for this match. India are likely to play three spinners on a slow Chennai track and Dube will thus have to fill in as a third pacer if required.

Jadeja, who was left out of the side in the 3rd T20I, is sure to make an impact at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, his IPL home ground.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are likely to be India's main pacers for this match although Deepak Chahar would make a strong case for selection too.

The duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will complete the Indian lineup. The spin twins haven't featured together in a long time. With both of them not in great form, a spin-friendly Chennai track could help them get back to their best.

India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar / Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.