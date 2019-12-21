×
India vs West Indies 2019: India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST

India will have to make one change to their playing XI
India will have to make one change to their playing XI

With an aim of securing the final series of the decade, Team India will look to pull off a clinical performance against West Indies in the series decider at the Barabati Stadium. India had lost the first match of the series in Chennai but they showed character and bounced back strongly in Vizag.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma had shone for the hosts in the previous game while the good performances of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been the biggest positives for team India. The middle order of the ODI team looks more stable than ever hence, Virat Kohli would not change the batting lineup.

Kuldeep Yadav rocked the opposition batsmen with a hat-trick in the second game hence, he will lead the bowling attack once again but Deepak Chahar’s injury will force India to make at least one change. Here’s a look at the hosts’ predicted playing XI for the final ODI against West Indies.

Navdeep Saini is likely to make his ODI debut
Navdeep Saini is likely to make his ODI debut

As mentioned ahead, India will keep the same batting lineup. Thus, the duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open the innings for India. The right-handed pair had stitched a magnificent partnership in Vizag the other day.

Virat Kohli will bat at the No. 3 position with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant forming the core of the team. Pant will don the gloves behind the wicket for the Men in Blue. Kedar Jadhav has played good cricket in this series and a special performance in the upcoming game can seal his position in the ODI side.

Ravindra Jadeja will look to improve his economy rate as he had leaked 74 runs in the last game. He will have the back of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the spin bowling department. Navdeep Saini will receive his maiden ODI cap as he will replace Deepak Chahar in the team while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will keep their spots in the match squad.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Contact Us