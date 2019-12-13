×
India vs West Indies 2019: Jasprit Bumrah to bowl at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Vizag

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
13 Dec 2019, 12:04 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to test his back at the Vizag nets before the second ODI versus West Indies, bowling against Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. Speaking to IANS, a source spoke about Jasprit Bumrah's road to recovery from a lower-back stress fracture.

The source stressed on the proper management of pacers suffering from injuries and aiming for a return back to the international level.

“Bumrah will be joining the team at the nets in Vizag and his back will be tested as he goes full throttle against the world’s best batsmen like Kohli and Rohit. You can’t really have a better test than having a go against the best in business. As you are aware, team management has been very particular about injury management and that is why this process has been put in place. It will be an interesting battle at the nets for sure."

Looking at the important series coming up in the immediate future, the team management and the BCCI will take all precautions necessary recovery and will not like to rush Bumrah into the national side. India are scheduled to play three ODIs against Sri Lanka between January 5 and 10 next year, before taking the field against Australia in three ODIs between January 14 and 19. Bumrah is expected to make a return, not before the Australia series. The source said:

“You can’t take a chance with one of your best bowlers even though his body was on auto-heal mode. So, he was sent to the UK for consultation. We have an important tour of New Zealand coming up in the new year and he will be an integral part of the planning there. So, the team management was very clear that they are happy to wait and have him back at his best in time for the New Zealand tour."

India travel to New Zealand for two Tests, three ODIs before playing five T20Is against them in a full-length tour starting January 24.

