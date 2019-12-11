×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs West Indies 2019 | Mayank Agarwal announced as replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan in ODI series

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
11 Dec 2019, 14:37 IST

Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal

Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal has earned a well-deserved call-up to the Indian ODI side for the series against West Indies starting 15 December. Agarwal has come in to replace the injured left-hand opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Agarwal is representing Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in the first round of Ranji Trophy right now, and is set to miss the second round from 17 December. He will join the limited-overs squad for the second time as a replacement, having been called up at the World Cup in England and Wales earlier this year as a replacement after Dhawan got injured and KL Rahul suffered a scare.

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

In the five home Tests that Agarwal has played in the last two and a half months, he has emerged as the top run-getter with 579 runs and 99.50, inclusive of two centuries and a century.

Returning from the international circuit, Agarwal scored 47 and 69* runs in the semi-final and final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy respectively, following it up with a knock of 120 runs in the Deodhar Trophy.

Agarwal was part of the Karnataka side that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His impressive form helped Agarwal skip past the likes of Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill as the preferred alternative choice for the team management.

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson

Agarwal has never played an ODI match, but his List A numbers are mighty impressive. He has racked up 3869 runs in just 79 innings at a whopping average of 50.9 and staggering strike rate of 101.57. He has registered 13 List A centuries so far, and would be hoping to translate that kind of play to the international scene as well.

Heaping praise on the form of the Karnataka player, Indian captain Virat Kohli had said that Agarwal's positive intent was a big factor in his success over a short duration.


Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Mayank Agarwal
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies in India 2019
1st T20I | Fri, 06 Dec
WI 207/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 209/4 (18.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 08 Dec
IND 170/7 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/2 (18.3 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Today, 07:00 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
1st ODI | Sun, 15 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 18 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
Mzansi Super League
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us