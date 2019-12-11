India vs West Indies 2019 | Mayank Agarwal announced as replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan in ODI series

Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal has earned a well-deserved call-up to the Indian ODI side for the series against West Indies starting 15 December. Agarwal has come in to replace the injured left-hand opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Agarwal is representing Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in the first round of Ranji Trophy right now, and is set to miss the second round from 17 December. He will join the limited-overs squad for the second time as a replacement, having been called up at the World Cup in England and Wales earlier this year as a replacement after Dhawan got injured and KL Rahul suffered a scare.

In the five home Tests that Agarwal has played in the last two and a half months, he has emerged as the top run-getter with 579 runs and 99.50, inclusive of two centuries and a century.

Returning from the international circuit, Agarwal scored 47 and 69* runs in the semi-final and final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy respectively, following it up with a knock of 120 runs in the Deodhar Trophy.

Agarwal was part of the Karnataka side that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His impressive form helped Agarwal skip past the likes of Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill as the preferred alternative choice for the team management.

Agarwal has never played an ODI match, but his List A numbers are mighty impressive. He has racked up 3869 runs in just 79 innings at a whopping average of 50.9 and staggering strike rate of 101.57. He has registered 13 List A centuries so far, and would be hoping to translate that kind of play to the international scene as well.

Heaping praise on the form of the Karnataka player, Indian captain Virat Kohli had said that Agarwal's positive intent was a big factor in his success over a short duration.