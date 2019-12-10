India vs West Indies 2019 | Phil Simmons hoping Kieron Pollard's IPL experience will help WI bowlers

West Indies Training Session

West Indies coach Phil Simmons is banking on captain Kieron Pollard's experience playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in order to gai a better understanding of the pitch. Simmons thinks that Pollard, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, can guide the visiting bowlers in terms of what lines and lengths to bowl in the all-important series decider against India tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters, Simmons said:

“(Kieron) Pollard has played a lot at this venue, the others have not played that much. I think the experience which they have got from here is invaluable and especially the captain (Pollard), as he has been here for 10 years."

“He knows things inside out and that will definitely help our bowlers mainly, there are a few youngsters in this format. It will definitely help.”

Talking about Pollard's twin captaincy role in ODIs and T20Is, Simmons clarified that the 32-year-old has adjusted well and has a clear idea of what to expect from this talented and young squad at his disposal.

“I didn’t have Jason (Holder) a lot in the ODIs when I was there (as a coach) before. Kieron (Pollard) is proactive with all the players. He lets them know exactly what he wants from them. He’s been good in the sense that they know that he’ll give everything for the team.”

Kieron Pollard (right) for Mumbai Indians

Talking about the ongoing feud between Kesrick Williams and Virat Kohli, Simmons expressed his excitement about the West Indian bowler squaring up to the best player in the world.

“The banter has been good, it has been interesting because they are 1-1 now because he (Virat) got Kesrick in the first match and Kesrick got him in the second. Let’s see who wins it tomorrow (match-day)."

India won the first T20I in Hyderabad by six wickets but followed it up with an eight-wicket loss to the visitors in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. The final T20I will be played tomorrow in Mumbai before the two teams turn their attention to the three-match ODI series beginning December 15.

Virat Kohli (left) and Kesrick Williams (right)