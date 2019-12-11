India vs West Indies 2019 | Rohit Sharma backs India to win series by playing 'smart cricket'

11 Dec 2019

Rohit Sharma

On the eve of the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Mumbai, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma spoke to the reporters about the unpredictable nature of the visiting side under the inspirational leadership of Kieron Pollard.

With the series tied 1-1 and all to play for at the Wankhede Stadium, Sharma explained India's tactics going into a T20I game and the reason that they rely more on runnings singles or doubles than trying to hit the ball out of the park.

He expressed his concerns about young batsmen getting influenced by the big-hitting of Pollard and company and said that each team have their strengths that they should abide by. He said:

"This format is such that you have to take risks to get on the top... Again, for us, it will be important what we as a team can do. Not to try and replicate what the other team is doing or what the other team is trying to do.

"They back their strength, which is to play a few balls and then go after a big shot. But for us, it's totally different. We believe in taking singles and doubles and putting the pressure on the bowler by getting eight-nine an over without taking risks."

According to Sharma, playing smart cricket is what makes a difference in the end. He said:

"But again, we are prepared to take risks when it's necessary. But, at the end of the day you want to play smart cricket. And that's how we beat the opposition, by playing smart cricket. We believe in that. Sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't. But we like to back what we do as a team well, which is to play smart cricket.

"Whether it's taking singles, or doubles, or going after the bowlers - that the situation will tell you. But at the end of the day, the only way you can come on top of the opposition is by playing smart cricket whether with the ball or bat."

Having played a lot with Pollard at the Wankhede stadium for the Mumbai Indians, Sharma acknowledged the unpredictability factor that comes with the entire Caribbean team. He said:

"Yeah, they [West Indies] are very unpredictable as a team, you never know what they can come up with on that given day, like we saw the other day [Sunday]... Even the first game, they played very well and it was Virat [Kohli's] brilliance that got us over.

"But with West Indies this is always expected and they play well as a team and now under the leadership of Kieron Pollard... I know Pollard really well and I know as a leader what he would be expecting from the team."

Sharma gave insights about the conditions expected at his home ground and how the pitch will behave. Sharma also dropped a hint about India opting for a chase if they win the toss.

India lost the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final against West Indies at the same ground after posting a decent total of 192 in their 20 overs as the Caribbeans chased the target easily at the end. Sharma continued:

"Wankhede has always been a chasing ground as far as I know, I have played lot of games here. When you talk about setting targets, on that [Thiruvananthapuram] pitch 170-plus was a decent target when we started batting... The wicket was on the slower side, the shot-making was not that easy, although the West Indies made it look very easy.

"Doesn't matter if we bat first or ball first…yes of late our chasing has been good and not posting targets or defending it rather. It was a good target that we posted there [in Thiruvananthapuram] but again it's a new set of guys, lot of inexperienced players along with experienced players, that's what every T20 team now has, bit of inexperience, along with that some experience. Those two elements need to come together to form a very composite [sic] side."

The third and final T20I is scheduled to start at 7 pm today.