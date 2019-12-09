India vs West Indies 2019: Virat Kohli laments dropped catches after eight-wicket defeat in 2nd T20I

India have dropped as many as eight catches in the last two games

Indian captain Virat Kohli has cited a sloppy effort on the field as the reason for the Men in Blue's eight-wicket defeat to the West Indies in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series.

India posted a sub-par total of 170, which was comfortably chased down by the visitors' thanks to Lendl Simmons' half-century and Nicholas Pooran's late onslaught.

However, things could have been different had India shown a little more application on the field. The hosts ended up dropping three catches in the match, including that of Simmons.

Simmons was dropped on 6 by Washington Sundar in the fifth over, and the opener would go on to add 61 more runs to his total, remaining unbeaten until the very end.

Evin Lewis was put down by Rishabh Pant just two balls later, while Shreyas Iyer also got in on the act, dropping Pooran in the 17th over.

Speaking after the match, Kohli expressed his disappointment with his side's fielding effort.

"We had to get those 15 extra runs to defend, but look, if you field like that, then no total is big enough. Last two games we have been below par in the field. You drop two chances in a T20 game in one over, that's going to cost you.

"I think it's a game of margins and we need to understand where we went wrong. It's pretty evident. It's there for everyone to see and for us to improve on. I think fielding is something we need to be braver about, and not worry about dropping catches."

India dropped five catches in the first T20I as well, but managed to pick up a six-wicket victory thanks to Kohli's masterful 94.

The two teams will lock horns in the series decider at the Wankhede Stadium on 11 December.