India vs West Indies 2019: West Indies' predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I

Vinay Chhabria

Nicholas Pooran is eligible to play tonight

After suffering a defeat in the first T20I against India, West Indies will look to keep the series alive when they meet the Indian team in the second match at Thiruvananthapuram.

The Caribbean batsmen played well in the first T20I, and the Windies fans would be hoping for them to repeat the same performance once again. That said, the bowlers let the team down - especially Kesrick Williams, who conceded 60 runs in his 3.4 overs. The unnecessary sledging proved costly for Williams as the Indian batsmen took him to the cleaners.

With the explosive wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran eligible to play in this match, the West Indies team might make multiple alterations to their playing XI. Here's a look at their predicted playing XI for the second T20I against India.

Lendl Simmons will have to play well

Lendl Simmons will probably keep his place in the team despite a disappointing show in the first T20I. Evin Lewis meanwhile will have the onus of providing a fiery start to the team.

Brandon King will look to improve his strike rate while batting at number 3.

Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard will form the core of the middle order, with Nicholas Pooran coming in as a replacement for wicket-keeper batsman Denesh Ramdin.

Jason Holder will play at the number seven position, but he will look to improve his bowling performance so that his contribution to the team doesn't go unnoticed.

Jason Holder

In the bowling department, Sheldon Cottrell, Kharry Pierre and Hayden Walsh are expected to continue but the team management might exclude Kesrick Williams and bring Keemo Paul into the team instead. Paul had played in the IPL earlier this year and hence he would have good knowledge of the Indian conditions.

West Indies' predicted playing XI

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Kharry Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh