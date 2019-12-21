India vs West Indies 2019: West Indies' predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Sheldon Cottrell

With the three-match ODI series tied at 1-1, West Indies will try to end their decade on a winning note by defeating India in the final ODI match at the Barabati Stadium.

The Men in Maroon have been impressive on this tour so far, as they have outplayed India twice. While they had defeated India in the second T20I, they repeated the same feat in the opening ODI match.

Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have been the brightest stars of the Caribbean lineup. However, the West Indian bowlers have let the team down as they have not been able to keep the Indian batsmen quiet even once.

As a few players did not live up to the expectations in the second ODI, Kieron Pollard may want to replace them in the playing XI for the third.

Kieron Pollard needs to lead from the front

On that note, here's a look at West Indies' predicted match squad for the final match of the series:

Evin Lewis and Shai Hope will handle the opening duties in the batting lineup. Hope will even keep the wickets for the visitors.

Left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer will play the role of the aggressor at number 3.

Roston Chase may lose his place to Brandon King as he conceded 48 runs off his five overs and then got out for just four runs in the second ODI. Nicholas Pooran and skipper Kieron Pollard will play role of finishers for the West Indies.

Advertisement

Jason Holder will be the team's marquee fast bowling all-rounder, with Keemo Paul being the second player in that department.

Jason Holder

After leaking 68 runs off 9 overs in Vizag, Alzarri Joseph may not feature in the playing XI for the final ODI. Caribbean Premier League star Romario Shepherd is the favorite to take his place.

Khary Pierre played a handy knock with the bat in the previous game but West Indies will expect him to perform better with the ball. Sheldon Cottrell will lead the tourists' fast bowling attack.

West Indies' Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell