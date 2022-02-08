3 player battles to watch out for in 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

India crushed West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Set a target of 177, the hosts reached the milestone in just 28 overs in a fantastic display. Yuzvendra Chahal bagged four wickets and was given great support by Washington Sundar, who had three scalps on his return.

It was always going to be a tough ask for West Indies, since they had just one practice session after arriving in India. However, captain Kieron Pollard has urged his side to "crack on" and try and bat the full 50 overs.

There will be a lot of pressure on the West Indies batters to bat 50 overs in the upcoming second ODI on Wednesday.

On that note, here we take a look at the three player battles to watch out for in the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI:

#1 Mohammed Siraj vs Shai Hope

Shai Hope has to see off the Indian pacers

The Indian seamers set the tone perfectly in the first ODI and a lot of credit goes to Mohammed Siraj. He was accurate, pacy and kept asking questions. The pressure was applied just enough to induce a false stroke and this was how he castled Shai Hope.

The wicket-keeper batter is an integral member of the West Indies ODI setup. He needs to drop anchor and bat deep into the innings. Hope's role is to allow other stroke-makers in the team to take the attacking option.

However, he will be challenged once again by Mohammed Siraj, who will keep hitting the hard lengths and asking questions. This battle in the powerplay will set the tone for the entire match.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal vs Kieron Pollard

Chahal (L) will be key in the middle overs for India

It was, in many ways, a return to form for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He went past 100 ODI wickets in the first match and looked very much the match-winner, having gone missing over the last few months.

There was guile, flight, drift and turn from the 31-year-old. And there was the googly, a variation that had made its appearance after a long time and it accounted for Kieron Pollard. The plan was always in place and it was executed perfectly by Chahal.

The wicket put West Indies on the backfoot and they could never recover from the blow.

The West Indies captain now needs to set the record straight in the second ODI. He is the most experienced batter in the squad and needs to hold the innings in the middle overs. It will not be easy against an in-form Chahal and this should make for compelling viewing.

BCCI

Working on his bowling

Tips for the road ahead



Captain



Watch the full interview

-plus ODI wickets
Working on his bowling
Tips for the road ahead
Captain turns anchor & interviews after #TeamIndia win the first #INDvWI ODI in Ahmedabad.

#3 Jason Holder vs Virat Kohli

Jason Holder will challenge Indian batters

It was a strange innings in the first ODI from Virat Kohli. There was a shot to every ball, a streaky boundary, and a top-edged hook. He needs to settle down and go back to being the ODI powerhouse he still can be.

However, West Indies will have all their plans in place. They like to target with the short ball and Jason Holder, with his height, can be a real handful. Apart from the short ball, he also bowls a beautiful outswinger, which has caused Kohli problems in the past.

India is hugely dependent on the top order and Virat Kohli is also eagerly awaiting his next ton. His battle with the fast bowlers could be a defining moment in the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee