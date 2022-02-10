India vs West Indies 2022: Hits and Flops as the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead with their victory in the 2nd ODI

With another comprehensive victory over a listless West Indies side, India have taken an impregnable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

Suryakumar Yadav hit a dogged 64 to aid the Men in Blue, who posted a decent score of 237 for nine after being invited to bat. The Indian bowlers, led by Prasidh (4/12), then bundled out the opposition for 193 on a ‘"Motera" track, which had pace and bounce for the seamers.

Despite the blend of young and senior players in the mix, West Indies have failed to bat their quota of 50 overs for the 11th time in the last 17 games.

The first ODI was won by the Men in Blue by six wickets, and the third will be played on February 11.

On that note, let's take a look at some hits and flops from the match.

#5. Hit - Odean Smith (West Indies)

Odean Smith for West Indies [P.C: West Indies Cricket]

Perhaps the only shining light for West Indies in the second ODI was a fantastic performance by Odean Smith. Replacing skipper Kieron Pollard, who was out for the game due to a niggle, Smith showcased his all-round abilities on Wednesday.

Coming to bowl after nine overs, Rishabh Pant smashed Smith's first delivery for a boundary. The pacer, however, made a decent comeback as he skilfully mixed his lengths to bowl five consecutive dot balls to the left-hander.

Incidentally, it was Smith's second over where he dented the hosts' batting by handing them two massive blows in a single over. He initially dismissed Pant with a pacey bouncer before setting up Virat Kohli. Smith banged on four short deliveries before luring Kohli to edge one behind. He ended the innings as West Indies' best bowler - 2/29.

With the bat as well, the Jamaican all-rounder looked ominous. He came to bat in the 39th over when the game was all but lost for the visitors. Smith, however, showed his power to smash two monstrous sixes to Shardul Thakur in the 40th over.

Fortunately for the hosts, Smith lost his wicket while attempting another slog to Washington Sundar.

#4. Flop - Rishabh Pant (India)

Rishabh Pant opened the batting in the 2nd ODI

In what came as a surprising move by Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant came to open the innings. The move, however, didn't live up to the desired expectations.

In his first ODI as an opener, Pant failed to get in his groove and struggled throughout his stay. The 24-year-old played as many as 24 dot balls during his knock of 18 runs in 34 deliveries.

Every Caribbean pacer was successful in beating the left-hander, who miscued his fair share of deliveries. He, ultimately, was undone by the extra pace of Smith. Pant, in his attempt to roll his wrist while playing a pull short, spooned the ball in the air before Jason Holder held onto it.

During the post-match interaction, Rohit confirmed that the move to send Pant as an opener was an experimental decision. Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings with Rohit in the third ODI.

#3. Hit - Suryakumar Yadav (India)

Suryakumar Yadav playing a sweep shot vs West Indies [P.C: BCCI]

Suryakumar Yadav has somewhat blunted out India's woes of a consistent and compatible middle-order batter. Following his magnificent innings today, he now averages above 65 in one-day internationals.

After India lost a couple of instant wickets, the wristy right-hander played an uncharacteristically cautious knock to get the side out of peril. The Mumbai batter stitched up a crucial partnership of 91 runs with KL Rahul before he found an able ally in Sundar.

Suryakumar, who showcased his grit and determination to bail the hosts out of trouble, put away every bad delivery which came his way. He notched up his second fifty, mixing caution with aggression and hammering five fours in his knock of 64 runs off 83 balls.

He was disappointed not to be able to carry his bat through the 50 overs. However, the knock was worth its weight in gold.

Edited by Aditya Singh