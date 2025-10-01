India vs West Indies 2025, 1st Test: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The India vs West Indies Test series will start on October 2 in Ahmedabad. India will play their first home Test of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle against West Indies in Ahmedabad. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the match from October 2 to 6.
It is the first time after 2018 that the West Indies team has landed in India for a Test series. Two years ago, India visited the Caribbean islands for a Test series against West Indies and emerged victorious by 1-0. West Indies will be keen to avenge that defeat in the upcoming match.
Before the first Test of the two-match series gets underway, here's a quick preview for the Ahmedabad Test, starting on October 2.
IND vs WI 2025, 1st Test match details
Match: India vs West Indies, 1st Test.
Date and Time: October 2-6, 9.30am IST.
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
India vs West Indies probable playing 11s
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
West Indies
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne and Jayden Seales.
IND vs WI pitch report
A spin-friendly track is unlikely to be on offer for the Test between India and West Indies. Reports have surfaced claiming that a green track could be prepared in Ahmedabad for the series opener.
IND vs WI weather forecast
Light rain is expected during the match hours on October 2. After that, the skies will be cloudy, but rain is unlikely to interrupt the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India vs West Indies 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports Network
Live streaming: JioHotstar
