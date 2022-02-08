India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Prediction: Who will win today's match?

India's 1000th ODI ended in jubilation as Rohit Sharma led the team to a convincing six-wicket win in his first match as full-time white-ball captain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 6. The same venue will play host to the second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday, February 9 as the Men in Blue look to put the three-match series to bed.

KL Rahul, who missed the first ODI due to personal reasons, is now available for selection. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been cleared for light training, but aren't expected to be in the scheme of things for the second ODI. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation and isn't likely to play a part in the series.

Meanwhile, West Indies might also consider making a change or two to their team composition. They went into the series opener with two left-arm spinners among their five frontline bowlers, and without many all-rounders in the team to chip in with a few overs, they were left shorthanded. But the batting department is where the visitors' real problems lie.

The venue in Ahmedabad had something in it for both the pacers and the spinners, and batting appeared to be a touch easier in the second innings. While the toss might have a big say on the outcome of the match and consequently the series, India and West Indies will back themselves to get the job done on Wednesday.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Hosts attempt to continue upward trajectory

Three of India's biggest questions with respect to their ODI gameplans were close to finding answers in the series opener.

Rohit Sharma's return to the top of the order catalyzed a positive powerplay batting performance, while Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped seven wickets between them to assuage some of the spin-bowling concerns that have plagued the team over the last few years. Also, India bowled 46 dots in the first 10 overs, their highest number in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup.

The hosts will look to continue their upward trajectory as they build towards the 2023 World Cup, even though Rahul's return will complicate matters. None of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda can be dropped in good conscience, and Rahul's ideal ODI batting position - No. 5 - may not be up for grabs. The most likely route for India to take would be to drop Kishan and bat Rahul at the top, but that might plunge their new-ball batting into familiar strike-rate woes.

West Indies, on the other hand, need someone in the top four to step up and bat through the innings. Shai Hope might be their best bet in that regard, with the opener having shown signs of serious form before being castled by Mohammed Siraj in the series opener. Captain Kieron Pollard can't afford to play loose drives away from his body just after walking into bat, and has scored only four runs over his last three innings in the format.

Alzarri Joseph bowled with fire and Akeal Hosein threatened to pick up wickets throughout his spell, but West Indies need to find a way to keep things tight from both ends. Sacrificing the expensive Kemar Roach, who only recently made a comeback to the ODI side, might be the best course of action for the Windies.

Overall, West Indies' problems aren't easy to solve in a game. The team has been in a rut in ODIs, one that doesn't seem to be any closer to resolution after their display in the series opener. India should be able to put in an improved batting performance and coast to another comfortable win over the visitors.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: India to win the second ODI against West Indies

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Do West Indies stand a chance of beating India in the second ODI? Yes No 35 votes so far