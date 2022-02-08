India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played on February 9 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India lead the series 1-0 and will look to seal off things on Wednesday.

India registered a convincing victory in the first ODI. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss, opted to bowl first and the decision paid off. West Indies batters couldn't get going and Jason Holder was their lone fighter. He scored a fifty but lacked support from the other end as the Windies were knocked over on 176. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets and Washington Sundar finished with three.

Rohit Sharma led the charge with the bat, scoring 60 runs. There was a mini-collapse but Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Deepak Hooda put up a solid stand to guide their side across the line. India chased down the total in 28 overs with six wickets in hand.

Team India looked good in all departments despite missing out on some players due to Covid-19. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum. West Indies need to be at their best on Wednesday to keep the series alive.

India vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, West Indies tour of India, 2022

Date and Time: February 9th 2022, Wednesday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. However, the surface tends to slow down a bit, assisting spinners from both sides. The spinners will continue to play a major role on this surface.

India vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. Temperatures in Ahmedabad are expected to range between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius.

India vs West Indies Probable XIs

India

The bowlers did brilliantly as they knocked over West Indies on 176. Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar finished with four and three wickets respectively. Rohit Sharam scored 60 at the top of the order and a good partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and Deepak Hooda (26*) helped them chase down the total.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies

Jason Holder scored 57 but other batters failed to adapt to the conditions. Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets but the Windies failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach

India vs West Indies Match Prediction

India were brilliant in the first ODI and completed a convincing victory. They will be eager to keep performing in the same way in the second ODI whereas West Indies have to be on their toes to keep the series alive.

India have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward and come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

India vs West Indies live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

