India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

India claimed a crucial 1-0 lead following their six-wicket triumph in the opening ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Sunday. They will now be looking to clinch the three-match series on Wednesday at the same venue. Playing in their historic 1000th ODI, the Men in Blue dominated with both the bat and ball as the Windies were clearly second best in the series opener.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49), Washington Sundar (3/30) and Prasidh Krishna (2/29) combined to bowl out the Windies for 176 in 43.5 overs. Only Jason Holder (57) could stand up to the Indian bowling attack. The hosts had reduced West Indies to 79 for 7 before a late fightback lifted the visitors to some sort of respectability.

BCCI @BCCI



gear up for the nd ODI against West Indies.



#INDvWI | @Paytm 𝙄𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙕𝙊𝙉𝙀 & 𝙍𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙂𝙊! #TeamIndia gear up for thend ODI against West Indies. 𝙄𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙕𝙊𝙉𝙀 & 𝙍𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙂𝙊!👌 ⚡️#TeamIndia gear up for the 2⃣nd ODI against West Indies. 👍 👍#INDvWI | @Paytm https://t.co/52D3kv1XJp

In the chase, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a fluent 60. India lost their way after Rohit’s dismissal as Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant fell in quick succession. But Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Deepak Hooda guided India to victory in just 28 overs. The Men in Blue will be confident of claiming the series by winning the second ODI today.

IND vs WI - 2nd ODI playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

IND vs WI - 2nd ODI opening batters list

Rohit, who scored a sublime fifty in the first ODI, will be partnered by KL Rahul. For the Caribbean side, Shai Hope (8) and Brandon King (13) will be hoping to do better than they did in the first ODI.

IND vs WI - 2nd ODI umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

IND vs WI - 2nd ODI pitch report

The match is being played on a different pitch from the first ODI. According to Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar, there is an even covering of grass, but it could be a bit tacky and should get better to bat under lights. Dew could be a factor.

India vs West Indies - 2nd ODI Toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field first. Nicholas Pooran will be leading the side as Kieron Pollard has a niggle. Odean Smith comes in for Pollard.

BCCI @BCCI Team News



change for @Paytm



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvWI-2NDODI



Here's our Playing XI Team Newschange for #TeamIndia as KL Rahul replaces Ishan Kishan in the team. #INDvWI Follow the matchHere's our Playing XI 🚨 Team News 🚨1⃣ change for #TeamIndia as KL Rahul replaces Ishan Kishan in the team. #INDvWI @Paytm Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvWI-2NDODI Here's our Playing XI 🔽 https://t.co/sDT416fVjx

Also Read Article Continues below

India too have made one change, with KL Rahul replacing Ishan Kishan. Deepak Hooda retains his place after an impressive debut in the series opener.

Edited by Samya Majumdar