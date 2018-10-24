Who said what: World reacts to a thrilling tie between India and WI in second ODI
After a thumping win in the first match of the series, a belligerent India took on the Windies at Vizag. Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a flat pitch. India lost Rohit Sharma early but Dhawan and Kohli built a steady looking partnership. Shikhar got dismissed by Nurse for 29 and then Rayudu joined hands with Kohli. The two built a very steady partnership and added 139 runs for the 4th wicket as Rayudu departed for a well made 73. This was a great opportunity for Dhoni to recover his lost form but he disappointed everyone by getting dismissed for 20 after the poor judgment of a slower delivery. Kohli, as usual, was the lone wolf during the final stages of the Indian innings and took India to a huge total of 321.
Chasing a monumental total, the Windies began the chase quickly by adding 70 runs inside the powerplay. They lost two wickets in quick succession but Hetmyer and Hope put on a fabulous show and nearly took the match away from India. The Indians hit back with some late wickets and the proceeding boiled down to 14 runs off the final over. With 5 runs needed off the last ball, Shai Hope managed a boundary and the match ended in a tie.
Jason Holder: Really good game of cricket and Virat played a brilliant knock and congrats to him on the milestone. Hope is a young talent and he played a magnificent knock. We could have picked a few more wickets in the middle overs. I thought it was around par and it's very good to see that we had that in two consistent games in a row. Proud of the way the guys played and there are a couple of areas that we could improve. Sloppy fielding is something that we need to really improve on. Obviously, we could have picked a few more wickets in the middle overs. He is one of those guys who has a lot of variations. Bowls those cutters and slower balls. Quite effective at that stage of the game and I like the way he handled himself in his maiden game. It's really good to see him come in and perform that way
Virat Kohli: It was a great game of cricket, great to be part of it. Full house and Windies showed a great fight. The beautiful partnership between both those guys and in the end it was a fair result. I'm pretty proud of my milestone. It's something we decided pre-game, it was hot and humid. In big tournaments, we might be batting first and we have to embrace every challenge that comes our way. , I'm sure everyone enjoyed and the Windies deserved a draw at least and I think we deserved a draw too. Rayudu is someone we are looking at as a permanent number four.
