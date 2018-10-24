Who said what: World reacts to a thrilling tie between India and WI in second ODI

After a thumping win in the first match of the series, a belligerent India took on the Windies at Vizag. Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a flat pitch. India lost Rohit Sharma early but Dhawan and Kohli built a steady looking partnership. Shikhar got dismissed by Nurse for 29 and then Rayudu joined hands with Kohli. The two built a very steady partnership and added 139 runs for the 4th wicket as Rayudu departed for a well made 73. This was a great opportunity for Dhoni to recover his lost form but he disappointed everyone by getting dismissed for 20 after the poor judgment of a slower delivery. Kohli, as usual, was the lone wolf during the final stages of the Indian innings and took India to a huge total of 321.

Chasing a monumental total, the Windies began the chase quickly by adding 70 runs inside the powerplay. They lost two wickets in quick succession but Hetmyer and Hope put on a fabulous show and nearly took the match away from India. The Indians hit back with some late wickets and the proceeding boiled down to 14 runs off the final over. With 5 runs needed off the last ball, Shai Hope managed a boundary and the match ended in a tie.

Jason Holder: Really good game of cricket and Virat played a brilliant knock and congrats to him on the milestone. Hope is a young talent and he played a magnificent knock. We could have picked a few more wickets in the middle overs. I thought it was around par and it's very good to see that we had that in two consistent games in a row. Proud of the way the guys played and there are a couple of areas that we could improve. Sloppy fielding is something that we need to really improve on. Obviously, we could have picked a few more wickets in the middle overs. He is one of those guys who has a lot of variations. Bowls those cutters and slower balls. Quite effective at that stage of the game and I like the way he handled himself in his maiden game. It's really good to see him come in and perform that way

Virat Kohli: It was a great game of cricket, great to be part of it. Full house and Windies showed a great fight. The beautiful partnership between both those guys and in the end it was a fair result. I'm pretty proud of my milestone. It's something we decided pre-game, it was hot and humid. In big tournaments, we might be batting first and we have to embrace every challenge that comes our way. , I'm sure everyone enjoyed and the Windies deserved a draw at least and I think we deserved a draw too. Rayudu is someone we are looking at as a permanent number four.

Virender Sehwag:

Great effort from the West Indies to tie this. Hope was brilliant and I really like the uncomplicated approach of Hetmyer. #IndvWI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2018

Aakash Chopra:

Two tied games in the last four ODI for India. Thanks for keeping the format alive 😊🙌 #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2018

Sarang Bhalerao:

Only the second India-West Indies tie in ODIs



First occasion: At WACA in 1991-92



Now at Visakhapatnam



The current head coach Ravi Shastri played that game in Perth #INDvsWI #INDvWIN — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 24, 2018

Mohammad Kaif:

So near yet so far for the West Indies. They were cruising along at one stage but India pulled it back well and I would say are lucky to escape with a tie. Well done to the Windies for the wonderful effort #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 24, 2018

Michael Vauhan:

Looks like the 🐐 is at it again ... !!!! #INDvsWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 24, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar:

The intensity and consistency with which you bat is just amazing. @imVkohli, congratulations on achieving 10,000 runs in ODIs. Keep the runs flowing. pic.twitter.com/tQUhY8bHna — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2018

VVS Laxman:

642 runs and a tie in the end. West Indies must be very proud of their effort. Liked the calm composure of Hope at the crease which was complimented beautifully by the aggression of Shimron Hetmyer. #IndvWI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2018

Sanjay Manjrekar:

It’s hot & humid. So easy for someone with Virat’s abilities to say ‘forget the running, let me deal in boundaries today’ No, he still wants to get quick runs, risk free. So it’s once again putting the body on the line, running hard between the wickets.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#INDvWIN — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 24, 2018