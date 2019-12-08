India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I | Match Prediction: Who will win today’s match?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli during his 94* at Hyderabad

India and West Indies would face each other in the second T20I after the Indians notched up victory in the first match of the series. The pitch in the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram would probably be suitable for the batsmen and hence another above-par, or rather high scoring match is one the cards. Clear weather with periodic clouds with the temperature around 29° C is expected during the course of the game.

The first T20I marked the return of the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the captain himself to the T20I setup; as Virat Kohli had earlier taken a break during the series against Bangladesh. Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard and Evin Lewis ensured that we were not deserted of an exciting encounter in Hyderabad and something similar could be expected in Kerala too as both the teams would be itching to secure a win here.

For India, it would be a morale-boosting victory in their quest towards next year’s WT20. On the other hand, West Indies can take a lot of heart from their outing in Hyderabad. In the coming match though, they would have to maintain strong discipline over their bowling ensuring that the intensity doesn't decline once they have gained a stronghold over the proceedings.

The Windies have a stellar middle-order but it would be beneficial for them if they draft in Sherfane Rutherford and Fabian Allen to score runs at a quicker rate against the spin of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Indian spinners would hope to make much more of an impact in this game, and it remains to be seen whether the captain looks for a rejig of the XI. Mohammed Shami could be in the contention to get a look-in. The men from the Caribbean have been unable to instill consistency in their performances in the past; and they would have to overturn that habit to level the series tonight.

Prediction: Though West Indies were quite assertive with their performance in the last game, the mighty Indian batting unit turned up to convincingly secure a victory and hence a similar outcome could be expected this time around too.

West Indies' batting line-up is quite alluring to be honest, but their bowlers lack the required incisiveness to notch regular wickets specifically on the placid Indian tracks. They do not have a spinner who could trouble the Indians in the middle overs and hence the Virat's men would definitely capitalise on the same. Considering the fact that Rohit Sharma didn't even have to get in to the groove for India to chase their highest ever total in T20Is, India are favourites again.