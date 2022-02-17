India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Prediction: Who will win today's match?

A combination of youth and experience delivered for India in the opening game of the three-match T20I series against West Indies as 21-year-old Ravi Bishnoi and 34-year-old Rohit Sharma played key roles in the six-wicket win. With other contributions from Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Harshal Patel, the Men in Blue took a big step towards finding their ideal gameplan in the format with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

But India won't have much time to rest on their laurels as the second T20I, to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, February 18, is already upon them. West Indies underachieved in the first T20I and the hosts will be wary of a team that is extremely dangerous in the shortest format of the game.

Both India and West Indies aren't expected to make too many changes. While the former might consider replacing Deepak Chahar with Shardul Thakur, the returning Jason Holder should walk into the Windies playing XI at the expense of one of the plethora of all-rounders in the side. Nevertheless, with the series on the line, the visitors are likely to put their best foot forward and challenge an Indian side that has been wholly dominant on the tour so far.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Men in Blue aim to put series to bed

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma has taken least number of matches to win 30 games as an Indian captain. Rohit Sharma has taken least number of matches to win 30 games as an Indian captain.

Rohit Sharma's blitz was arguably the difference between the two sides. As West Indies' top-order batters flattered to deceive yet again, the Indian captain showed the value of getting quick runs in the powerplay, especially with the Kolkata wicket slowing down a touch in the middle overs despite the presence of dew.

West Indies played far too many dot balls in the first T20I, and rotating strike will be one of the key areas of focus moving forward. Nicholas Pooran's form was a welcome sign for the visitors, who will look for meaningful contributions from the likes of Brandon King and captain Kieron Pollard.

India, meanwhile, will want Kishan to find some rhythm at the top of the order. They were boosted by rearguard knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer, with the latter providing a sixth bowling option to decent effect as well. Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal are bowling well in tandem, making sure Rohit's men have most bases covered heading into the second T20I.

Overall, while West Indies are a world-class T20 side that can't be taken lightly on any given day, India simply appear far too well-rounded at the moment. Key players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are due a match-winning performance, and that might come in the second T20I. India can be backed to seal the series with ease and try out a few new combinations in the final game of the series on Sunday.

Prediction: India to win the second T20I vs West Indies

