×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs West Indies, second Test: 5 things we learnt from the match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
143   //    14 Oct 2018, 18:35 IST

Image result for India 2nd Test win

Having elected to bat first Windies batted better than what they’d in the first Test and put up a competitive total of 311. India’s first innings was marked by a quick-fire 70 from Prithvi Shaw, an attritional 80 from Ajinkya Rahane and a 92 from Rishabh Pant.

Often termed as the moving day of a Test match, the third day of the second Test eventually turned out to be the final day of the match. India was only able to achieve a paltry lead of 56 runs after ending up on 308/4 on day twp. Jason Holder, the Windies skipper took a five-wicket haul as both Rahane and Pant failed to register a century.

Windies batting unit once again crumbled and was bundled out of 127. Umesh Yadav was the standout performer for India as he took 10-wickets in the match registering his career-best figures of 10/133. India chased down the target of 72 and registered a comfortable victory to win the series 2–0.

Let us take a look at the 5 things we learned from the second Test:

#1 India should be wary of the new ball in Australia

A careful vigil from Ajinkya Rahane and a patient innings to the standards of Rishabh Pant was ended by Jason Holder as he moved the new ball both ways. Rahane was surprised by the bounce of the ball and nicked one to gully. Pant fell prey to a good catch by Shimron Hetmyer soon after Ravindra Jadeja was trapped leg before wicket. Kuldeep Yadav was the final victim of Holder.

With a struggling Lokesh Rahul and both Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal being fairly new to the international set-up, most of the responsibility will rely on Chetheshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Although Pujara scored 86 in the first match and Rahane scored 80 in this innings, neither of them have had a marathon inning that could’ve boosted their confidence. The trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood along with Nathan Lyon might be too hot to handle for the Indian middle-order veterans.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things we learned...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 things we learnt from Day 2...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2018: 3 things we learned from the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things we learned...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, second Test: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things you may have...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 3 things learned from Day 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us