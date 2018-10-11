India vs West Indies 2nd Test : Preview and Predicted Playing XI

India aim to sweep series

India cantered to an innings and 272-run win in the first Test. Indian bowlers clearly exposed the chinks in the Windies batting department. Now Kohli's men have the chance to add another series sweep to their name if they beat the visitors in the second and last test of the series. These two sides are set to clash in the final Test at the Hyderabad from Friday, October 12.

India

India were in sublime form in the first test, putting their heavy thrashing at the hands of England firmly behind them. Despite playing without their frontline batsmen, they are still looking like a great team against Windies and they will be coming into this match as the more confident side after being 1-0 up in the series.

Batting: With one eye on the forthcoming tour of Australia, all three of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal could be in line to start in Hyderabad as India look to give their batsmen time in the middle. Skipper Virat Kohli’s 139 in the first test took him to 1018 runs in his last nine test matches, at a phenomenal average of 59.88 and the skipper is expected to lead from the front.

While youngster Prithvi Shaw marked his test debut with 134 at the top of the order in Rajkot. He shared a 206-run stand for the third wicket with equally in-form Cheteshwar Pujara (86) to maintain his recent first-class form, which included big centuries for India A against West Indies A and South Africa A earlier in the year. These two will be expected to replicate their performance and provide a good start for others to follow.

Bowling: India’s batting line-up is backed by a superb bowling unit too, with Mohammed Shami having taken 33 wickets in his last nine tests has been India's go-to bowler in the longest format. While Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav claimed six wickets each in the opening fixture and these two along with Ravindra Jadeja will be expected to rattle the opposition during the game.

Expected Playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Risabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul or Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara.

West Indies

Men from the Carribean need to review their strategy at the earliest

West Indies wait to end their 24-year drought as they lost the first test by a record margin and the men from the Carribean need to review their strategy at the earliest and rectify the odds, else it will be a cakewalk for the opposition.

Batting: Kraigg Brathwaite, who took over the captaincy in Jason Holder’s absence last time out, has been a rare positive for West Indies. He hit back to back centuries against Bangladesh. He also scored 52* against the Indian President’s XI in the warm-up match but could not carry that form into the first test.

Kieran Powell’s breezy 83 in the second innings of the game at Rajkot was the only highlight for the West Indies and he will aim to replicate it in the second test. The Windies will also bank on the likes of Shane Dowric and Shai Hope to score big ones in the second Test.

Bowling: Jason Holder's return will be a big boost for the Carribeans. He has 32 wickets in his last eight tests. Him along with Shannon Gabriel, who claimed 41 wickets in last ten tests, will be the team's key figures in this department. The latter’s tally includes the 13 he took in one match as West Indies drew with Sri Lanka at Gros Islet in June.

Expected Playing XI: Jason Holder (C), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel.