India vs West Indies: 3 best KL Rahul knocks against the Caribbean outfit

KL Rahul returns as India look to close out the three-match ODI series against the West Indies with a win. They notched up a comprehensive six-wicket win in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and will return to the venue again on Wednesday (February 9).

After missing the first ODI, KL Rahul is back in the mix and it remains to be seen whether India will slot him in at the middle order, a position that he's seen success in, or have him walk out with Rohit Sharma.

The Karnataka batter has only played four ODIs against the Windies in his career but has made a mark in three of those games. Ahead of the second ODI, we take a look at those three best knocks against the visitors.

#1 2019 | KL Rahul scores 102 at Vishakapatnam

There was a mammoth 227-run stand between Rohit Sharma (159) and Rahul (102) as India amassed 387 for five wickets in their 50 overs at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Rahul, opening the innings with Sharma, went about his business, slamming eight fours and three sixes for his 104-ball-102. In reply, the visitors managed 280, giving India a massive 107-run win.

#2 2019 | Patient 77 at Cuttack

Following up on his century at Vizag, KL Rahul racked up a patient 77 that helped India pull off a chase as they won by four wickets with eight balls remaining. Rohit Sharma (63) and Virat Kohli (85) played key roles as India notched up another win.

Earlier, it was Nicholas Pooran's blitzy 64-ball-89 that gave the Windies the impetus in the middle. Navdeep Saini bagged two wickets while Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja bagged one each.

#3 2019 | 48 in a key World Cup clash

KL Rahul set the tone with a brisk 48 at Old Trafford in Manchester against the Windies. Ably assisted by skipper Kohli (72 off 82), the duo laid the platform for the likes of MS Dhoni (56) and Hardik Pandya (46) to help India finish with a competitive 268 for 7.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rahul's innings was studded with six hits to the fence and also proved to be a decisive tournament of his career. India won the match by 125 runs after Shami ripped through the Windies batting order, bagging 4/16. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava