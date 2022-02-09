India vs West Indies: 3 observations from 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad as India clinch series

An inspired bowling spell by Prasidh Krishna handed India a comfortable win by 44 runs in the second ODI against West Indies. With this win, the hosts also bagged the series and kept their superb record intact against the West Indies.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first and their bowlers responded brilliantly. On a surface that offered pace and bounce, India's top order was blown away. However, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul added valuable runs for the fourth wicket.

Set a target of 238, West Indies started on a promising note, but Prasidh Krishna sliced through the batting order.

The spinners and other seamers chipped in with wickets in the middle overs as Rohit Sharma and Co. won the match comprehensively.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



ICC



#India #WestIndies #INDvWI India bowl out West Indies for 193 as they beat the visitors by 45 runs in the second ODI and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match seriesICC India bowl out West Indies for 193 as they beat the visitors by 45 runs in the second ODI and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series 👏📷 ICC#India #WestIndies #INDvWI https://t.co/vYzOh7037r

1.) Inspired spell by Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna was sensational

This was perhaps the best spell bowled by Prasidh Krishna in his short international career.

On a pitch that was offering good pace and bounce to the seamers, Prasidh hit the back of a good length on a relentless basis. He troubled the entire West Indies batting order and tore through the top order.

Rohit Sharma too used him as an attacking option and kept bringing him back to break open the game. There was always a slip in place and Prasidh kept bashing the good length areas.

With his height and high release, he got the ball to take off from a length and ended with four wickets for 12 runs in nine overs.

This spell will certainly give a lot of hope to the Indian management and it was a big box ticked by the Karnataka pacer.

ICC @ICC



Prasidh Krishna finishes with a brilliant four-for as West Indies are all out for 193.



#INDvWI | bit.ly/INDvWI-ODI2 India seal the seriesPrasidh Krishna finishes with a brilliant four-for as West Indies are all out for 193. India seal the series 💥Prasidh Krishna finishes with a brilliant four-for as West Indies are all out for 193. #INDvWI | bit.ly/INDvWI-ODI2 https://t.co/zJMIuDsMIe

2.) Suryakumar Yadav's consistent run

Suryakumar Yadav keeps churning out the runs

India were in a spot of bother when Suryakumar Yadav joined KL Rahul in the middle. Together the duo stitched a solid partnership and gave solidity to the batting innings.

The right-hander has been a brilliant addition to the middle order and when he crossed 30, he became the first player score 30+ runs in each of the first six matches of his ODI career.

The way he controlled the innings in the middle overs and maneuvered the bowling was a testament to his class. But he will be disappointed in the way he was dismissed after being set and his wicket set India back by a good 30-40 runs.

However, his consistency has come as a boon to India's middle order.

3.) Odean Smith stamps his authority

Odean Smith was a superb replacement for Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the second ODI with a niggle and Odean Smith replaced him. It was a great move as the burly allrounder gave a great account of his prowess. He has the pace and he used the conditions perfectly.

By bashing the ball on a good length, he got the ball to bounce and also got lateral movement.

He set up Virat Kohli beautifully to nick him off with a good length delivery on off stump. He also accounted for Rishabh Pant with a bouncer on off stump and controlled proceedings.

With the bat, Smith kept West Indies in the hunt. He is a big-hitter and played a number of lusty strokes to keep the match in the balance.

However, with the asking rate climbing, Smith tried to slog Washington Sundar and perished to give the hosts the match and the series.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar