India vs West Indies: 3 observations from 3rd T20I as India blank West Indies

India's middle-order and their bowlers in the death overs combined beautifully to shut out West Indies and clinch the series 3-0 after winning the match by 17 runs. Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The hosts did not get off to a bright start as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan failed to get off the blocks quickly. It was a struggle for them before Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer got together and blasted 86 runs in the final five overs.

West Indies also lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay and despite the power of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell, the visitors never quite string decisive partnerships. India's bowling in the death overs was brilliant. At one stage, Shardul Thakur conceded just 11 runs in his 10 balls in the final three overs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. won the match by 17 runs and they will be happy with a number of performances.

ICC @ICC



They win the final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata by 17 runs to win the series 3-0



#INDvWI | bit.ly/3JFfbsz India complete a clean sweepThey win the final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata by 17 runs to win the series 3-0 India complete a clean sweep 👏 They win the final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata by 17 runs to win the series 3-0 🙌#INDvWI | 📝 bit.ly/3JFfbsz https://t.co/q4OYX5lDAT

Here are three observations from the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies.

3) Suryakumar continues his impressive run

Suryakumar Yadav was sensational

India's innings was meandering and they needed a late flourish to end with a competitive total on the board. It was Suryakumar Yadav and his breathtaking ability, which bailed them out of this precarious position.

Yadav, who has been having a marvelous tournament and once again, stamped his authority all over the final few overs. He raced to his 50 in just 27 deliveries and along with Venkatesh Iyer, he added 86 runs in the last five overs. He was dismissed off the final delivery, but not before he had powered to 61 runs in 30 balls.

This has been an excellent series for Suryakumar Yadav and India has found an excellent finisher in him.

BCCI @BCCI Runs

Balls

Four

Sixes

was on fire with the bat & marched his way to his 4th T20I FIFTY!



Watch his superb knock

bcci.tv/videos/5556309… @Paytm #INDvWI ICYMI -RunsBallsFourSixes @surya_14kumar was on fire with the bat & marched his way to his 4th T20I FIFTY!Watch his superb knock ICYMI - 6⃣5⃣ Runs3⃣1⃣ Balls1⃣ Four7⃣ Sixes@surya_14kumar was on fire with the bat & marched his way to his 4th T20I FIFTY! 💪 💪 Watch his superb knock 🎥 🔽 bcci.tv/videos/5556309… @Paytm #INDvWI

2) Deepak Chahar's excellent opening burst

Deepak Chahar found some swing with the new ball.

A target of 185 was always going to be tough for West Indies but the conditions changed drastically. The dew was quite heavy, and hence, India needed to pick up an early wicket. This is where Deepak Chahar stepped up and found some late swing.

With an away swinger, Chahar found the edge of Kyle Mayers and then bowled the perfect leg-cutter to Shai Hope to send him packing. With a wet ball and in difficult situations, Deepak Chahar found his range perfectly to push West Indies on the backfoot.

However, he limped out in the second over with a pulled muscle and this hampered Rohit's bowling resources significantly.

1) Nicholas Pooran's consistent run

Nicholas Pooran has been sensational all series.

Nicholas Pooran has struck great form in this series and he was the main man who kept West Indies in the hunt in the run chase. Although Pooran found the going tough against Ravi Bishnoi, he kept his composure and attacked the bowlers at the other end.

When he was dismissed for 61 runs off 47 balls, it proved to be a decisive blow for the visitors as Pooran had gauged the pace of the surface pretty well. He has scored 184 runs in this series and has looked the best batter from the West Indies.

Pooran came into this series after a string of low scores and this performance should give him a lot of confidence.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar