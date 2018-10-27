×
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
478   //    27 Oct 2018, 22:56 IST

Windies pulled off a stunning win over the favorites Indian team as they registered their maiden victory on the tour. In the third ODI played at the MCA Stadium, Pune, Windies successfully defended 283 runs against a Kohli onslaught and won the match by 43 runs. Ashley Nurse was named as the Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

Virat Kohli won the toss and inserted the touring team to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah, a late addition to the squad, made the early in-roads and pushed Windies on the backfoot. Shai Hope once again rose to the occasion and with support from Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse, carried the team to an imposing total of 283/9.

In reply, India stumbled early as Rohit Sharma was castled in the second over. Virat Kohli, batting in his own zone, continued his golden touch from one end but did not receive ample support from his partners. With another failure from the middle order and the presence of the long tail, India was solely dependent on Kohli to pull off the win. Part-time bowler Marlon Samuels struck gold as he dismissed the Indian run-machine and effectively confirmed the win for Windies.

Here are the player ratings from third ODI between India and Windies:

#1 India


Image result for Rohit bowled out vs WEst Indies

Rohit Sharma - 2/10

The mighty opener was clean bowled by an outswinger from Jason Holder which dislodged Rohit’s middle stump. The Mumbaikar did take two good catches in the field.

Shikhar Dhawan - 6/10

Dhawan was critical in India’s cause as he stitched an important partnership with Kohli for the second wicket. He fell prey to the sweep shot against Ashley Nurse, a shot that has cost him in the past as well. 

Virat Kohli - 10/10

If one could assign 11 rating points then it would be 11 for this champion. Kohli notched up his third consecutive century of the series and became the first Indian batsman to do so. He was dismissed for 107 while he waged the lone battle of taking the team across the winning line. 

Ambati Rayudu - 5/10

Rayudu had a great chance to bury all the discussions about the number four spot in India’s batting order but failed to do so. The Hyderabadi batsman risked a shot too close to his body and was bowled for a score of 22.

Rishabh Pant - 5/10

The mercurial batsman started promisingly and the Indian victory was not far away when he was batting. However, Pant fell for 24 from 18 balls and could not take the chase closer.

MS Dhoni - 5/10

The wicketkeeper, who is rested from the T20I series, gained his points with a stunning performance in the field. His marvelous catch to dismiss Hemraj was a significant moment of the match. However, Dhoni disappointed his fans with the knock of seven runs from 11 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3/10

The returning paceman was expensive with the ball as he conceded 70 runs in his 10 overs quota but he did dismiss Jason Holder. Bhuvi raised hopes with the bat but played a rash shot to effectively end India’s challenge.

Kuldeep Yadav - 7/10

The left-arm wrist-spinner was treated rather harshly by Windies batsmen. Yet, Kuldeep got rid of an in-form Shimron Hetmyer and then dismissed Rovman Powell quickly to hand India an advantage. 

Yuzvendra Chahal -4/10

The leg-spinner earned one wicket and bowled one maiden over as well. Altogether, his bowling figures were 1/56 from 10 overs. 

Khaleel Ahmed - 3/10

The youngster from Hyderabad did remove Windies’ seniormost batsman in Marlon Samuels but was on the expensive side in the overview. 

Jasprit Bumrah - 9.5/10

Bumrah returned to the ODI series in style and proved why he is the best ODI bowler in the world. The fast bowler bowled a maiden over and ended with four wickets to his credit. His wickets included both the openers, Shai Hope and Ashley Nurse. 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
