India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between India and West Indies will be played on February 11 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It’s going to be a dead rubber as far as the series is concerned. India were ruthless in their first two games and have already taken an unassailable lead in the series. As far as the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League is concerned, 10 points are up for grabs and West Indies will look to bag those.

In the second ODI, Nicholas Pooran won the toss and put India in to bat. The hosts had a shaky start but a solid partnership between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav helped them gain control of the game. West Indies fought back to restrict the Men in Blue to 237.

What followed was a disappointing performance from the batters as none of them could adapt to the conditions. The lower-order batters tried hard but couldn’t get their side across the line as they were bundled out for 193, losing the game by 44 runs. The Indian bowlers were brilliant and helped seal the series in the second game.

West Indies need to be at their absolute best in the final game to finish the ODI series on a high.

India vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, West Indies tour of India, 2022

Date and Time: February 11th 2022, Friday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is a balanced track. We saw the pacers get movement with the new ball and expect them to trouble the batters early on. The spinners will get some assistance from the surface as the ball tends to hold a bit as the game progresses.

India vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to range between 14 and 29 degrees Celsius.

India vs West Indies Probable XIs

India

Contributions from KL Rahul (49) and Suryakumar Yadav (64) helped them put a competitive total on the board in the second ODI. Prasidh Krishna wreaked havoc in the Windies camp as he picked up four wickets to help his side defend 237.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies

The bowlers, pacers in particular, were brilliant. Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith picked up two wickets each as they restricted India to 237. Shamarh Brooks (44), Akeal Hosein (34) and Smith (24) tried their best but fell short by 44 runs.

Probable XI

Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

India vs West Indies Match Prediction

Having won the series in the second game, India will be riding high on confidence and will look to make a clean sweep of the series. The Caribbean side has to be at its absolute best to avoid a whitewash.

India have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum and are expected to win the final game of the ODI series.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

India vs West Indies live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

