India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I : Fantasy Cricket Tips

Abdul Rahman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 264 // 09 Nov 2018, 19:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma

The final match of the T20I series between India and West Indies will be played on November 11, 2018, at Chennai. India have already won the series, so they will surely want to test their bench strength in the last match.

On the other hand, West Indies will want to end the tour on a good note by winning the match.

Match Details :

Date: 11th November 2018

Time : 19:00 Local Time

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Expected XI :

India

The Indian team management have decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav from the upcoming 3rd T20I against the Windies. Siddarth Kaul has been added to the squad for the dead rubber.

Expected XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmad, Shahbaz Nadeem/Siddharth Kaul.

Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.

West Indies

Expected XI: Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy

Squad: Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell.

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Ramdin

Undoubtedly, Dinesh Karthik is a better player than Dinesh Ramdin, but Karthik might not get enough balls to play in this strong Indian batting line-up.

On the other hand, Ramdin will get enough chance to bat, so he can fetch more points than Karthik.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma is a default pick. In the last match, he showed why he is India's best white ball batsman. He must be in the fantasy XI.

KL Rahul is a brilliant T20 player and is expected to open in this match. He can fetch some good points.

Both Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have not played any big knock in the series, but they are good players. Both of them performed really well in the CPL 2018. These two should be there in the fantasy team.

So far, Rishabh Pant has not played any good knock in the series, but he is an excellent T20 player. He is a kind of player who can change the course of the match single-handedly.

All-Rounders : Krunal Pandya and Carlos Brathwaite

Krunal Pandya has performed well in the series so far. He can fetch some crucial points with his batting and bowling in the middle overs.

As far as Carlos Brathwaite in concerned, he has been failing with the bat in the series. He bowled well in the first match. He will bowl most probably at the death, so he will have a good chance to pick some wickets. He can contribute with the bat as well as he is a good hitter of the ball.

Bowlers : Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed and Oshane Thomas

Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't played any match in the series but is expected to feature in the playing XI in the last match in place of Kuldeep Yadav. He is a brilliant T20 bowler and can easily pick 2-3 wickets. Since he has got the ability to take wickets in a heap, he should in the fantasy team.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled well in both the matches and will surely want to continue doing well in the third match as well.

Oshane Thomas bowled really well in the first match and picked up 2 wickets. He had bowled really well in the CPL 2018 and was the second highest wicket-taker. He can be a useful bowler in the fantasy team who will use up less credit.

Choice of Captain and Vice Captain

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Yuzvendra Chahal.