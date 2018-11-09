×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I : Fantasy Cricket Tips

Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
264   //    09 Nov 2018, 19:32 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

The final match of the T20I series between India and West Indies will be played on November 11, 2018, at Chennai. India have already won the series, so they will surely want to test their bench strength in the last match.

On the other hand, West Indies will want to end the tour on a good note by winning the match.

Match Details :

Date: 11th November 2018

Time : 19:00 Local Time

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai


Expected XI : 

India

The Indian team management have decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav from the upcoming 3rd T20I against the Windies. Siddarth Kaul has been added to the squad for the dead rubber.

Expected XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmad, Shahbaz Nadeem/Siddharth Kaul.

Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.


West Indies

Expected XI: Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy

Squad: Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell.

Fantasy Cricket Tips


Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Ramdin

Undoubtedly, Dinesh Karthik is a better player than Dinesh Ramdin, but Karthik might not get enough balls to play in this strong Indian batting line-up.

On the other hand, Ramdin will get enough chance to bat, so he can fetch more points than Karthik.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma is a default pick. In the last match, he showed why he is India's best white ball batsman. He must be in the fantasy XI.

KL Rahul is a brilliant T20 player and is expected to open in this match. He can fetch some good points.  

Both Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have not played any big knock in the series, but they are good players. Both of them performed really well in the CPL 2018. These two should be there in the fantasy team.

So far, Rishabh Pant has not played any good knock in the series, but he is an excellent T20 player. He is a kind of player who can change the course of the match single-handedly. 

All-Rounders : Krunal Pandya and Carlos Brathwaite

Krunal Pandya has performed well in the series so far. He can fetch some crucial points with his batting and bowling in the middle overs.

As far as Carlos Brathwaite in concerned, he has been failing with the bat in the series. He bowled well in the first match. He will bowl most probably at the death, so he will have a good chance to pick some wickets. He can contribute with the bat as well as he is a good hitter of the ball.

Bowlers : Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed and Oshane Thomas

Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't played any match in the series but is expected to feature in the playing XI in the last match in place of Kuldeep Yadav. He is a brilliant T20 bowler and can easily pick 2-3 wickets. Since he has got the ability to take wickets in a heap, he should in the fantasy team.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled well in both the matches and will surely want to continue doing well in the third match as well. 

Oshane Thomas bowled really well in the first match and picked up 2 wickets. He had bowled really well in the CPL 2018 and was the second highest wicket-taker. He can be a useful bowler in the fantasy team who will use up less credit.

Choice of Captain and Vice Captain

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Fantasy Guru Fantasy Cricket Tips Fantasy Cricket
Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 reasons why West Indies lost the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, first ODI: Fantasy Cricket tips and...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Combined ODI playing XI
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: All records broken by Rohit...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, 1st T20I: Who Said What
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov
WIN 109/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 110/5 (17.5 ov)
India win by 5 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov
IND 195/2 (20.0 ov)
WIN 124/9 (20.0 ov)
India win by 71 runs
IND VS WIN live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us